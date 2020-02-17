Colin Trevorrow Shares Look at Finished ‘Jurassic World 3’ Baby Dinosaur Puppet

If it’s one thing we learned from The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda, besides a newfound capacity to cry over a fictional alien’s well-being, it’s the fact a good old-fashioned practical puppet is still darn effective. And that’s something director Colin Trevorrow seems to be taking to heart as he heads into Jurassic World 3, the third entry in the blockbuster follow-up to Steven Spielberg‘s Jurassic Park trilogy. Back in January, Trevorrow shared a look at the early stages of a fully-functional baby triceratops puppet that acts and moves like the real thing. (Assumedly. I wasn’t like, around.) Today, the filmmaker offered up a glimpse of the finished product, and folks, he’s beautiful.

Jurassic World 3 is shaping up to be quite the event. Original Jurassic Park trio Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are reuniting for “key roles” alongside regular Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Exact plot details are still under wraps, but the previous film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ended with a whole lotta’ dinosaurs escaping captivity and running willy-nilly into the real world.

Check out the photo of the finished dinosaur below. Jurassic World 3, which also stars Mamoudou Athie (Sorry For Your Loss), hits theaters on June 11, 2021. Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising) wrote the script, with a story by Derek Connolly, writer of the first two World movies. For more on the film, check out the Trevorrow-directed short film set in the same universe, Battle at Big Rock.