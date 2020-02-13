‘Jurassic World 3’ Bringing Back Jake Johnson and Omar Sy

Jake Johnson and Omar Sy, who co-starred in 2015’s Jurassic World, are set to reprise their roles in Colin Trevorrow‘s Jurassic World 3, Collider has exclusively learned.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are back as the leads, and this time they’ll be joined by the original Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, all of whom will have sizable roles in the sequel. New additions to the franchise include Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise, while Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda are reprising their roles from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

When we last left the Jurassic World franchise, a dinosaur auction had gone horribly wrong and the dinosaurs kept in a mansion had been unleashed upon the world by a young female clone who felt a kinship with the animals. Johnson will be coming back as Lowery Cruthers, who worked in the control room at Jurassic World, while Sy will reprise his role as dinosaur handler Barry, who was the first to challenge InGen when he discovered the company’s nefarious plans.

Plot details for Jurassic World 3 remain encased in amber, but Trevorrow is directing from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising), based on a story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, who co-wrote both the first Jurassic World and Fallen Kingdom together.

Jurassic World 3 hails from Universal Pictures and Amblin Partners, whose Steven Spielberg returns to executive produce alongside Trevorrow. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley will produce the dino-sized sequel, while Universal’s Sara Scott will oversee production on behalf of the studio. Universal will release JW3 on June 11, 2021.

Johnson recently voiced Peter Parker in the Oscar-winning animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He currently stars on ABC’s Stumptown, and he can also be seen in an excellent standalone episode of the new Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet. The New Girl alum was last seen on the big screen in the underrated comedy Tag.

Sy starred in the global hit The Intouchables before going on to play Bishop in X-Men: Days of Future Past, as well as voice the role of Hot Rod in Transformers: The Last Knight. He also starred opposite Bradley Cooper in John Wells‘ chef drama Burnt, and opposite Tom Hanks in Ron Howard‘s Inferno. He’ll soon be seen in the upcoming family film The Call of the Wild. Sy is represented by CAA and Adequat, while Johnson is repped by UTA.

Last year, Trevorrow directed a Jurassic short film titled Battle at Big Rock that picks up one year after Fallen Kingdom, and shows the dinosaurs living in our world and creating a fight for survival. If you haven’t seen it yet, click here to watch!