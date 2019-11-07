Exclusive: ‘Jurassic World 3’ Bringing Back Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda

0

Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda, who co-starred in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, are set to reprise their roles in Colin Trevorrow‘s Jurassic World 3, Collider has exclusively learned.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return to star, and they’ll be joined by the original Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, all of whom will have sizable roles in the sequel. New additions to the franchise include Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise.

When we last left the Jurassic World franchise, a dinosaur auction had gone horribly wrong and the dinosaurs kept in a mansion had been unleashed upon the world by a young female clone who felt a kinship with the animals. Smith played Franklin Webb, a former IT guy for Jurassic World who is now the Dinosaur Protection Group’s systems analyst and go-to hacker, while Pineda played Zia Rodriguez, a former Marine who serves as the Dinosaur Protection Group’s paleoveterinarian.

Plot details for Jurassic World 3 remain encased in amber, but Trevorrow is directing from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising), based on a story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, who co-wrote both the first Jurassic World and Fallen Kingdom together.

Jurassic World 3 hails from Universal Pictures and Amblin Partners, whose Steven Spielberg returns to executive produce alongside Trevorrow. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley will produce the dino-sized sequel, while Universal’s Sara Scott will oversee production on behalf of the studio. Universal will release JW3 on June 11, 2021.

The Jurassic franchise, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, has grossed more than $5 billion collectively at the worldwide box office, while Trevorrow’s 2015 entry Jurassic World stands as the sixth-highest-grossing movie in box office history with a global haul of $1.67 billion. As such, Trevorrow will continue to consult with Spielberg and Marshall on the management of the Jurassic brand, including toys, books, video games, an animated LEGO series and theme parks. Trevorrow also recently directed the Jurassic short film Battle at Big Rock, which has been watched over 10 million times since its release in September. Co-written by Trevorrow and Carmichael, the short picks up one year after Fallen Kingdom, and shows the dinosaurs living in our world and creating a fight for survival.

Smith recently starred in Pokémon Detective Pikachu and will soon be seen opposite Elle Fanning in the indie movie All the Bright Places. He has also signed on to star in Amazon’s erotic thriller The Voyeurs alongside Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney. He’s represented by WME and the Kohl Group.

Pineda parlayed her part in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom into a cool role in the Netflix series Cowboy Bebop, which has paused production to accommodate star John Cho, who suffered a knee injury during filming. Her TV credits include The Detour, American Odyssey, The Originals and What/If, and she’ll soon be seen in the Adult Swim series Dream Corp LLC. Pineda is repped by UTA and Kirsten Ames Management.

