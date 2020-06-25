Exclusive: ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Adds Campbell Scott as Key Character from Original Movie

Veteran character actor Campbell Scott has joined the cast of Jurassic World: Dominion as a key character from the original Jurassic Park, Collider has exclusively learned.

Sources say that Scott will play Lewis Dodgson, the mysterious man in the red shirt and sunglasses who provided Wayne Knight‘s Dennis Nedry with a fake can of Barbasol shaving cream to store the stolen dinosaur embryos. When Nedry is killed by a Dilophosaurus, the canister containing the embryos is buried in mud… but perhaps it will resurface in Dominion?

In Michael Crichton‘s original Jurassic novel, Dr. Lewis Dodgson was the head of product development at genetics company BioSyn, a rival of InGen. BioSyn is not mentioned in Steven Spielberg‘s Jurassic Park, which finds actor Cameron Thor playing Dodgson. Thor is now a convicted sex offender, which is why the role has been recast. Dodgson also played a large part in Crichton’s sequel, The Lost World, though the character did not appear in Spielberg’s 1997 movie.

In Jurassic World: Dominion, Dodgson has been promoted to CEO of Biosyn Genetics, but only time will tell whether the character proves to be the threequel’s big villain. Either way, Dodgson’s reemergence may serve as the catalyst for the return of the franchise’s three original heroes, Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), all of whom will have sizable roles in Dominion.

When we last left the Jurassic World franchise, the trafficking of dinosaurs off the island had gone horribly wrong and the animals had been unleashed upon the world by a young female clone (Isabella Sermon) who felt a kinship with the animals. Meanwhile, Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong) evacuated his laboratory with the dinosaur eggs and embryos, so it’s entirely possible that those embryos were sent to Biosyn, and that Wu could be working for them in Dominion.

The third Jurassic film, which sees Colin Trevorrow return to direct, brings back Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as the leads, as well as BD Wong and Omar Sy from Jurassic World, and Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda from Fallen Kingdom. New additions to the franchise include Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise and Dichen Lachman.

Plot details for the third Jurassic World movie remain encased in amber, but Trevorrow is directing from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising), based on a story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, who co-wrote the last two Jurassic movies together.

Jurassic World: Dominion hails from Universal Pictures and Amblin Partners, whose Steven Spielberg returns to executive produce alongside Trevorrow and Alexandra Derbyshire. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley will produce the dino-sized sequel, while Universal’s Sara Scott will oversee production on behalf of the studio. Universal is currently scheduled to release the new Jurassic movie on June 11, 2021.

Scott is a well-respected performer whom mainstream audiences will recognize as Peter Parker’s father from the Amazing Spider-Man movies, though I’ll always remember him as the lead in David Mamet‘s The Spanish Prisoner. He also starred in the acclaimed indie movie Roger Dodger, and appeared in films like Cameron Crowe‘s Singles, Kenneth Branagh‘s Dead Again, Joel Schumacher‘s Dying Young, and Scott Derrickson‘s The Exorcism of Emily Rose. Scott is also well known for his TV work on shows such as House of Cards, Damages and Royal Pains, and he can currently be seen Netflix’s original series Soundtrack. He’s represented by CAA.

Last year, Trevorrow directed a Jurassic short film titled Battle at Big Rock that picks up one year after Fallen Kingdom, and shows the dinosaurs living in our world. If you haven’t seen it yet, click here to watch! And for a refresher on Dodgson’s character, watch the Jurassic Park clip below.