‘Jurassic World 3’ Adds ‘Sorry for Your Loss’ Alum Mamoudou Athie to Star-Studded Cast

In a bit of dino news, Jurassic World 3 has added Sorry for Your Loss’s Mamoudou Athie to a cast that already includes a whole host of Jurassic alums reprising their roles, like Sam Neill, Laura Dern, BD Wong, and Jeff Goldblum. Deadline is reporting that Athie’s role is among the leads. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will also be back for more raptor evasion, which begins shooting next February.

The star-studded blockbuster, slated for a June 2021 release, sees Colin Trevorrow returning to the helm after handing directing duties over to J.A. Bayona for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 2018. Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising) wrote the script, with a story by Derek Connolly, writer of the first two World installments.

Athie’s future is growing brighter by the day. After appearing in The Get Down and Patti Cake$ in 2017, he’s got the Netflix drama Uncorked on the way, and a Kristen Stewart sci-fi actioner, Underwater, set for release in January.

Audiences have salivated for quality dinosaur entertainment since the 1993 hit incorporated CGI in methods that still (mostly) hold up twenty-six years after the fact. When Jurassic Park III failed to live up to the original—and even 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park—the series looked to be dead. Taking a page out of Michael Crichton’s novel, Universal resurrected the franchise and it paid massive dividends. The 2015 picture topped $1.6-billion at the global box office. Its 2018 sequel hit $1.3-billion. As long as these movies continue to score big numbers, there will be no end in sight, no matter who they cast. Though re-uniting the ’93 gang will likely help for part three. Who among us can resist that Grant-Ellie-Malcolm PhD love triangle?

This third Jurassic World will be produced by Patrick Crowley (The Bourne Ultimatum) and Frank Marshall (Raiders of the Lost Ark). Trevorrow will executive produce with Steven Spielberg.