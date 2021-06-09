Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment have announced that a special extended preview of Jurassic World: Dominion will play exclusively ahead of every IMAX screening of F9 starting June 25, and Collider had an opportunity to view the footage ahead of its premiere.

The preview takes place both in the past and the present, kicking off 65 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, and the score was done by composer Michael Giacchino. The preview plays like a nature film where we are following a number of dinosaurs as they wander around the land. It's peaceful and quiet, allowing us to take in the beauty of our planet before humans arrived. In addition, since we’re back in time, we get to see seven new species of dinosaurs, created by the team at Industrial Light & Magic, that have never been seen in any Jurassic film before: Dreadnoughtus, Quetzalcoatlus, Oviraptor, Nasutoceratops, Iguanodon, Morus intrepidus, and Giganotosaurus. Towards the middle of the extended preview we encounter a T-Rex and a Giganotosaurus fighting, and after a short battle, the T-Rex is killed. As we get a close-up on his eye dilating, we see a mosquito fly in and suck out some blood from the area nearby. Is it the same amber mosquito that John Hammond has on his staff in the first Jurassic Park movie? That is undetermined, but it’s pretty clear this is the origin story of the T-Rex we have come to know and love in the Jurassic films. As we cut to 65 million years later, we are following the T-Rex as it is racing through a forest being chased by people in a helicopter trying to take it down with a tranquilizer dart. As the race through the forest continues, the T-Rex enters a drive-in parking lot where chaos unfolds as people scramble to escape the massive dinosaur. As the sequence ends, you’ll be left wanting more. While I could go on and on about why the footage was so impressive, the main thing that left me speechless was how amazing the VFX was in bringing these dinosaurs to life. In the footage you can see the webbing in some of the mouths, chipped teeth, and hair! Trust me, if you are a fan of the Jurassic World series, you are going to want to buy a ticket to F9 in IMAX to see this footage.

In a statement provided for release, director Colin Trevorrow expressed his excitement over the preview footage reveal:

“Ever since I was a kid, I have wanted to see dinosaurs in their natural habitat. It may have taken a few decades, but with a little help from ILM, Universal and Amblin, it has finally happened. This Preview is just a glimpse of the film we’ve made. It’s an epic celebration of everything Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton created, and I can’t wait to share it with the world next summer. ... This sequence was made to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Luckily, IMAX theaters are back, and all over the world we’re returning to theaters because movies bring us closer together. I think we need that shared experience right now ... maybe more than we ever have.”

Trevorrow, who directed 2015's Jurassic World, returns to helm Jurassic World: Dominion, which is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, as well as Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, and BD Wong. Trevorrow wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow. Alexandra Derbyshire executive produces alongside Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg.

The exclusive preview will be available at IMAX screenings of F9 in more than 40 countries and territories including Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania, Serbia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Trinidad, United Kingdom, Ukraine, United States, and Vietnam. (In countries where F9 is opening earlier than June 25, the Preview will be available on opening day on IMAX screens in those markets.)

Jurassic World: Dominion will premiere in theaters on June 10, 2022.

