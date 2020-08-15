New ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Set Photo Teases Tiny Dinos

New images from Jurassic World: Dominion have been released at the same time as a New York Times report on the COVID-19 guidelines being followed by the cast and crew. While these are not the first images from the Jurassic World: Dominion set (franchise alums Laura Dern and Sam Neill have that honor), they do feature 100% more dinosaurs than previous images.

On Friday, Universal Pictures (via the Jurassic World Instagram) shared new photos from the set of the third Jurassic World movie on Friday. There are three photos total, with one showing a crew member capturing sound as two actors (could that be Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt?) make their way through the forest, another showing a crew member checking in on some practical baby dinosaurs, and a third showing the special “Green Zone” lounge which has been set up for actors to hang in during downtime and which also follows the new health and safety guidelines for the shoot.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled for release on June 11, 2021. Check out even more photos from the set of the third Jurassic World movie below. For more, check out our 2021 upcoming movie release calendar.

[This article has been updated after a photo from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was wrongly identified as a new Jurassic World: Dominion photo.]

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CD12G91FfQ5/