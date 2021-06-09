A new poster revealed by Jurassic World: Dominion's Sam Neill appears to confirm that a special extended preview of the upcoming Jurassic sequel will play exclusively ahead of every IMAX screening of F9, which will be released in theaters on June 25.

The poster, which was shared via Neill's personal Twitter account, teases the image of a mosquito getting a taste of what's presumably some dinosaur blood, along with a title that reads "it all started here," which seems to point to the possibility of this newest Jurassic movie taking a page out of the prehistoric era. Given that 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, directed by J.A. Bayona featured Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm declaring the beginning of a new Neo-Jurassic Age, where dinosaurs and humans will be forced to co-exist, the poster may not be teasing the past — but in fact, the present after all.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: Colin Trevorrow Teases Terrifying ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Score from Michael Giacchino

Colin Trevorrow, who directed 2015's Jurassic World, returns to helm Jurassic World: Dominion, which is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, as well as Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, and BD Wong. Trevorrow wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow. Alexandra Derbyshire executive produces alongside Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg.

The exclusive preview will be available at IMAX screenings of F9, which is slated for a June 25 premiere in theaters. Jurassic World: Dominion will premiere in theaters a year from tomorrow, on June 10, 2022. Check out the poster below:

KEEP READING: 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Is the "Culmination" of the Entire 'Jurassic' Franchise, Says Colin Trevorrow

Share Share Tweet Email

Here's Why 'Cars' Doesn't Connect Like Other Pixar Films, Even 15 Years Later 'Cars' struggles at aspects other Pixar films do in their sleep.

Read Next