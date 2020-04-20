Colin Trevorrow Shares Snowy Pic from ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Despite production of Jurassic World: Dominion being on pause due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, co-writer / director Colin Trevorrow opted to share a behind-the-scenes pic from his upcoming feature. The first set photo, along with the film’s official title, was revealed back in late February as Trevorrow and the team started filming on the third film in the Jurassic Park extended universe. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return for JW3/JWD, but it’s youngster Isabella Sermon who features in a new photo from the surprisingly snowy set.

Trevorrow shared the new peek behind the scenes as part of a social media movement encouraging industry professionals to put faces to the profession. Clearly, folks like Trevorrow and Sermon are more familiar to casual viewers, moviegoers, and Twitter-scrollers than most below-the-line folks in the movie and TV industry, but this is a worthy effort to share some of the spotlight with the hundreds and thousands of crew members out there.

While Jurassic World: Dominion may still be on a temporary hiatus, it’s currently slated to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021. When it does, audiences will see returning players Jake Johnson and Omar Sy, along with Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda. Additionally, the Jurassic Park trio of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum will return as well.

Check out a peek at the pic below: