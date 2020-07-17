Bryce Dallas Howard Shows off Her Bruises from the Set of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

A month ago, we detailed how Jurassic World: Dominion was planning to resume filming in the UK in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the efficacy of those health guidelines remains unknown (for example, we don’t know how many people have been sent into quarantine if they’ve tested positive, or how quickly they’re turning around tests when the average American is waiting 7-9 days for their test results), production has indeed resumed, which means it’s time to start having actors do their own stunts!

Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise her role as Claire Dearing, and it looks like Claire isn’t going to have an easy go of it in the upcoming film. Howard tweeted out the following images of some bruises she sustained while doing stunts for the movie:

Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!! https://t.co/Rq1rtH05QH pic.twitter.com/n6IMR2X0ov — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 16, 2020

Plot details remains under wraps, but Colin Trevorrow is returning to direct from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. When we last left the Jurassic World franchise with Fallen Kingdom, a little clone girl had decided to let all the dinosaurs out in the world, so it’s probably a safe assumption that the next movie in the series will deal with the fallout of having velociraptors and T-rexes hanging out in cities. I’m sure all the characters will behave sensibly and not do silly things like when Ted Levine tried to pull a tooth from a sleeping super-dinosaur.

The film also stars Chris Pratt, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott, and will feature the return of original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Jurassic World is currently set to open on June 11, 2021. Click here for what Howard to tell us about the script for Dominion.