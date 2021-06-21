Universal has just released a brand-new teaser for Jurassic World 3 (officially titled Jurassic World: Dominion) — and while the release date still might be a ways away, this brief glimpse of footage reveals what fans have to look forward to by buying tickets to screenings of the upcoming premiere of F9 in IMAX, where a special extended preview of Dominion will play beforehand.

Based on what we can glean from this brief clip, the footage definitely comes from the IMAX preview that Collider was allowed to screen early, which boasts not only stunning visual effects but seven new dinosaurs that have never been seen before in the Jurassic franchise, as well as a taste of the score by composer Michael Giacchino. In addition, the teaser (which appears to take place in the Cretaceous-era period before the time jump forward) is already hinting at the battle to come between a T-Rex and a Giganotosaurus. On its own, the teaser practically looks like a nature documentary, and there's no doubt it will look stunning on an IMAX screen.

Colin Trevorrow, who directed 2015's Jurassic World, returns to helm Jurassic World: Dominion, which is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, as well as Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, and BD Wong. Trevorrow wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow. Alexandra Derbyshire executive produces alongside Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg.

Check out the first-look teaser of Jurassic World: Dominion below. The film will arrive in theaters on June 10, 2022, but you can catch the special preview footage ahead of F9 IMAX screenings starting this Friday.

