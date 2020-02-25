‘Jurassic World 3’ Title Revealed as Colin Trevorrow Shares First Set Photo

The official title of Jurassic World 3 is revealed as director Colin Trevorrow shares a photo from the set to commemorate the first day of filming. The next chapter in the Jurassic Park franchise and, more specifically, the Jurassic World arc will feature the likes of franchise faves including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Trevorrow has been keeping Jurassic World fans looped in on preparations for the upcoming next chapter in the humans-vs-dinosaurs epic. After introducing us to a hella cute baby triceratops puppet, Trevorrow hopped back on Twitter to reveal the clapboard being used on the set of Jurassic World 3. What the photo reveals — in addition to the fact the film is shooting in snow-covered climes — is that the official title of the new movie will be Jurassic Park: Dominion. Finally, a movie title I can get behind! It’s a short, sweet, and catchy title. Even better, it perfectly hints at what we can expect as the Jurassic World characters we’ve come to love try to find a way to live in a world where dinosaurs literally live amongst them, screw with the food chain, and make a new home for themselves.

Jurassic World: Dominion is, according to comments Pratt gave in a recent interview, truly the Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic Park franchise when it comes to the assembled cast. In addition to Pratt and Howard, Jurassic World supporting stars Jake Johnson and Omar Sy will be back as well as Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda. And, best of all, in news Collider exclusively revealed back in September 2019, Jurassic Park trio of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum will return after a decades-long absence. Okay, yes, Goldblum technically appeared in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom but let’s me have this!

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to arrive in theaters June 11, 2021. Get even more updates on the forthcoming dino-rific feature here.