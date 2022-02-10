The first trailer for Jurassic World Dominion is here, teasing the globe-trotting dinosaur-hunting final chapter of the new Jurassic Park trilogy. And I hope you are all excited about some hundred-teeth menaces, because the trailer introduces the new dinosaurs that’ll torment Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and his team of dino-tamers — and reunites us with some old friends too.

At the end of Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs were released in the wild, which explains why Dominion will travel around the world and show encounters with the scaly creatures in different corners of the globe. Since Dominion is also set four years after Fallen Kingdom, the trailer also teases how humanity has adapted to living side-by-side with dinosaurs. With giant scaly creatures roaming free on Earth, humans need to rebuild and rethink how they can keep living on the planet, or else they’ll face their own extinction.

But enough about humans. The franchise’s real stars are the dinosaurs, and Jurassic World: Dominion trailer does a wonderful job putting the prehistorical predators in the spotlight. While Dominion will feature some fan-favorite dinos such as the T-Rex, the movie will also be introducing new species, including a different version of the typical Velociraptor named Atrociraptor – which are obviously faster, stronger, and more intelligent.

The original Jurassic Park, directed by Steven Spielberg, revolutionized special effects by blending animatronic dinosaurs and high-tech CGI. The hyperrealistic dinosaurs featured in the first movies helped turn the franchise into the box office monster it is today, and taught multiple generations to dream about prehistorical monsters.

While modern films usually lean too heavily over CGI, Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow previously hinted that the upcoming sequel would expand the use of animatronics, rescuing the original Jurassic Park looks and allowing the film to be more realistic. That would indeed make the final chapter of the new trilogy sweeter for fans, especially since Dominion is bringing back some of the original Jurassic Park cast members are also returning, including Sam Neill as Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum as the wisecracking mathematician Ian Malcolm.

After co-writing the first two installments of the Jurassic World franchise and directing Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Trevorrow is back to helm Dominion and bring the trilogy to an end. Once again, Trevorrow serves as co-writer with Emily Carmichael, and stars Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniella Pineda, and Justice Smith all return for the threequel.

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022. Check out the new trailer below:

