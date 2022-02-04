A new TV spot for this year's Beijing Winter Olympics shows champion athletes having to contend with an unexpected hurdle in their competitions: rampaging dinosaurs from the upcoming film Jurassic World: Dominion. It appears to be an extended version of an ad that dropped last month, adding two new Olympians in alongside gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin.

The two-minute tie-in spot now features popular snowboarder Shaun White, and world champion figure-skater Nathan Chen, with each of the three encountering dinosaurs as they compete at the Games. Set to a new version of John Williams' theme for Jurassic Park, the spot shows the Olympians as they ski, skate and snowboard across stunning winter landscapes, only to notice that they aren't alone, encountering a brachiosaurus (or "veggie-saurus", to quote the original film), a velociraptor, and a herd of parasaurolophus while training for the games. Shriffrin even has a close call with a T-rex, managing to ski herself to safety just before the spot cuts away.

While the spot may be unusual, it's not unheard of, what with Dominion arriving later this year. The film is the third in the Jurassic World series and sixth Jurassic Park film overall, a franchise which helped cement the star power of both director Colin Trevorrow and Chris Pratt, both of whom return for the franchise's third installment. Trevorrow and his writing partner Derek Connolly have collaborated on the scripts for all three films, and Connolly receives a “story by” credit on Dominion, with Emily Carmichael stepping in to co-write the script with Trevorrow, who returned to close out the trilogy after J.A. Bayona directed 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

jurassic

RELATED: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ 5-Minute Sneak Preview ‘The Prologue’ Released

Dominion is expected to conclude the trilogy, although the series will most likely continue, according to a recent interview with producer Frank Marshall — because when you've got a franchise that's been a runaway success since its inception in the 90s, why stop with a measly six films? Co-starring Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, alongside Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman and DeWanda Wise, Dominion brings back original Jurassic players Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm, the former of whom have not appeared in a Jurassic film since 2001's Jurassic Park III. (Goldblum briefly appeared in Fallen Kingdom in a small cameo role, but is set to have an expanded role in the threequel.)

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10. You can watch the new spot here:

'Mars Attacks!' Was Originally Going to Feature Killer Dinosaurs, But Then Spielberg Made 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' Instead came 'Mars Attacks!' Ack ack ack!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email