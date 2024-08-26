The Big Picture Bechir Sylvain joins the Jurassic World 4 cast with Mahershala Ali and Scarlett Johansson for an exciting new installment directed by Gareth Edwards.

Scarlett Johansson expresses her childhood love for the Jurassic Park series and David Koepp's script in the upcoming sequel.

Production for Jurassic World 4 began in June with a star-studded ensemble cast set for a theatrical release on 2 July 2025.

Actor Béchir Sylvain, known for his roles in Diarra From Detroit and Black Summer, has joined the cast of the upcoming Jurassic World film. This latest instalment in the long-running dinosaur franchise is being directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, who penned the original Jurassic Park as well as its sequel, The Lost World. Sylvain is a rising star, with this film marking another significant step in his career. He recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a role in the upcoming Wonder Man series for Disney+.

Sylvain will be joining an ensemble cast led by Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend and Scarlett Johansson, who has expressed her excitement about being part of the project. Reflecting on her involvement, Johansson revealed that she has been a fan of the Jurassic Park series since childhood.

She shared, "It’s one of the first films I remember seeing in the theatre. The script is so incredible. David Koepp wrote it. He returned after nearly 30 years to write the script. He's so passionate about it, which is so awesome", before adding:

"I'm such an enormous fan of the franchise and huge nerd for it. I'm just like, I can't even, I'm pinching myself. I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I'm like, 'I'll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I'll do the craft service!' I'll do anything for it. The fact that it's happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable. I can't believe it."

Who Else is in Jurassic World 4?

Alongside the aforementioned cast, the film will also feature Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audrina Miranda. Production for the film began in June, with shooting taking place in locations such as Thailand, Malta, and the United Kingdom. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on 2 July 2025, and it is set to launch a new era of Jurassic World films following the conclusion of the original storyline with 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion.

Produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment in collaboration with Universal and Kennedy-Marshall, the new Jurassic World film is poised to continue the legacy of a franchise that has grossed over $6 billion worldwide to date. As anticipation builds, fans can look forward to another exciting adventure in the world of dinosaurs.