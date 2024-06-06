The Big Picture David Iacono joins the cast of the new Jurassic World film, alongside Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali.

Production for Jurassic World 4 starts next month in the UK for a July 2, 2025 release date.

Iacono's past work includes Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives and Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The new Jurassic World film continues to round out its cast of new characters and/or dinosaur chow. The latest addition: Dead Boy Detectives' David Iacono. Iacono will join the ensemble of next summer's Triassic tentpole, according to The Hollywood Reporter. So far, any plot or character details of the new films are being kept sealed away tighter than InGen's frozen dinosaur embryos — save for that it will be a fresh start for the franchise, without any returning characters from the previous films.

Iacono joins a cast that already includes big names like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. The film is expected to go into production in the UK next month. To quote Jurassic Park's Ian Malcolm, the production "must go faster", because Universal has already targeted a release date of July 2, 2025. Director Gareth Edwards is going to have to bring all his monster-wrangling skills to bear to get the film in for next summer's blockbuster season.

Who Is David Iacono?

Actor/model Iacono made his screen debut in the 2011 horror film Choose, alongside Katheryn Winnick and Kevin Pollak. He subsequently appeared in the films St. Vincent and Joker, but his most prominent gigs so far have been on the small screen. He guested on NCIS: New Orleans, The Good Doctor, and New Amsterdam before landing a prominent role on the pandemic-themed Netflix anthology series Social Distance.

From there, he landed recurring roles on The Flight Attendant, Grand Army, and The Summer I Turned Pretty. He currently stars as David the Demon on Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives and will appear in Prom Queen, the latest installment of the streamer's Fear Street series of horror films adapted from the works of Christopher Pike. Last year he starred in the thriller film Cinnamon alongside Hailey Kilgore. He is next slated to star in the teen drama film Hot Pink, alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Arquette.

The new, as-yet-untitled Jurassic World film will be penned by David Koepp, who adapted Jurassic Park and its sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, from the novels by the late Michael Crichton. It will be produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley through Kennedy/Marshall. Original Jurassic Park helmer Steven Spielberg will executive produce through his Amblin Entertainment production company.

The new Jurassic World film will be released on July 2, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. You can watch the latest Jurassic World movie on Apple TV+ with Starz.

