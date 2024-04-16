The Big Picture Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson are rumored to star in the Jurassic World sequel directed by Gareth Edwards.

Production for the new Jurassic World movie is set for July 2025 with David Koepp returning to write.

Catch Bailey in Wicked: Part One later this year.

The upcoming Jurassic World movie has its sights set on a leading man as, according to Deadline, Fellow Travelers alum, Jonathan Bailey is rumored to be in talks with Amblin Entertainment and Universal. Bailey is the second A-list name whispered to be involved with the film as Scarlett Johansson has also found her name tossed into the ever-churning Hollywood rumor mill within recent days. Should their castings be finalized, Bailey and Johansson would carry the franchise into a new age, fossilizing the last three movies which starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. While both Bailey and Johansson’s castings may still need to be finalized, one thing is for certain and that’s that The Creator director, Gareth Edwards, is on board to direct. The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story-helmer stepped into the spot after there was some confusion surrounding the possibility that The Fall Guy and Bullet Train’s David Leitch would pick up the directorial duties.

Things are shifting into overdrive for the new Jurassic World project as it went from nearly extinct to production status with an unearthing date set for July 2, 2025. As the last trilogy of films in the franchise started by Steven Spielberg more than three decades ago started to exhaust audiences by the final installment, it’s anyone’s guess how the new installment will perform at the box office. However, one thing it has in its corner is time, as, by the time the project stomps into theaters, it will have been three years since the last movie, Jurassic World: Dominion, saw the light of day. And, there’s also the promise of Edwards behind the camera, as the director has recently struck sci-fi gold with The Creator, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Godzilla (2014).

The other hopeful sign that the new Jurassic World will take a bite out of the box office for Universal is that David Koepp, the scribe behind the movie that started it all, Jurassic Park, will be heading back to the writers’ room. The talented penman also wrote the story for the sequel, The Lost World, and has found magnificent success outside of the prehistoric film series as the writer for projects including Carlito’s Way, Mission: Impossible, Spider-Man, Panic Room, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and many, many more. While OG stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill brought the magic back for Jurassic World: Dominion, it’s not expected that they’ll do the same for the upcoming movie, with DeWanda Wise also certain she’s romped with the raptors for the last time.

Where to Catch Jonathan Bailey In The Meantime

While you’re waiting for Bailey’s likely appearance in the upcoming dinosaur flick, you can watch all eight episodes of his critically heralded limited historical romance thriller, Fellow Travelers, now streaming in its entirety on Showtime. Later this year, the multi-hyphenated performer will take his talents to the merry old land of Oz as he’ll appear in Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: Part One as the lovable yet clueless prince Fiyero.

Stay tuned for more information surrounding Bailey’s casting and other Jurassic World-related updates. Stream Jurassic World Dominion on Max.

