The Big Picture Luna Blaise joins star-studded cast of new Jurassic World movie, directed by Gareth Edwards.

Blaise's casting was highly competitive, following her success in Manifest and other projects.

Jurassic franchise has been a box office hit since 1993, with previous films grossing over $1 billion each.

Hold onto your butts. The cast of the latest Jurassic World movie has been finished off with the addition of up-and-comer Luna Blaise. The Manifest star will be rounding out a cast that already boasts some serious A-list talent, including Scarlett Johansson, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend. The movie is set to be directed by Gareth Edwards, promising a fresh take on the beloved dino franchise. Universal and Amblin Entertainment have set the release date for this highly anticipated installment on July 2, 2025. With David Koepppenning the script, fans can expect a thrilling new chapter in the Jurassic saga, albeit without the return of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, or the original trilogy’s stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill.

According to Deadline, Blaise’s casting in the new Jurassic World movie follows a competitive selection process, making her role one of the most sought-after for rising stars in Hollywood. This isn’t her first brush with stardom; she has previously appeared in the independent film Memoria and ABC’s beloved sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, earning a Young Artist Award in 2016 for her recurring role. Her best known role is probably as Olive Stone in the global hit drama Manifest. The show, which captivated audiences on Netflix for four thrilling seasons, showcased Blaise’s talent alongside co-stars Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas. Recently, she starred in the coming-of-age film Deltopia as Hannah and in the screen adaptation of the award-winning novel Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, executive produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kyra Sedgwick.

How Successful is the 'Jurassic' Franchise?

Since its groundbreaking debut with Jurassic Park in 1993, the Jurassic franchise has become a colossal box office juggernaut. Steven Spielberg's original Jurassic Park alone grossed over $1.046 billion, followed by The Lost World: Jurassic Park with $618.6 million and Jurassic Park III with $368.8 million. The franchise roared back to life with Jurassic World in 2015, which earned an impressive $1.670 billion. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom continued the trend, raking in $1.310 billion, and the latest installment, Jurassic World: Dominion, which brought back the original cast members from the Jurassic Park trilogy, added another $1 billion to the franchise’s total.

Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates on the newest installment of the Jurassic World series. The movie is set to release next summer, on July 2, 2025.