The Big Picture Oscar winner Mahershala Ali set to join the Jurassic World with the upcoming reboot.

Scarlett Johansson, Rupert Friend, and Jonathan Bailey are also set to star in the movie.

Production racing towards start date next month in London, with release date set for July 2, 2025.

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is going to help bring the Jurassic World franchise back from extinction. The Moonlight star is in talks to join the upcoming reboot, which is already set for a release date next summer. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that the production is wooing Ali as it races towards a production start date next month.

Ali joins a growing herd of cast members set to face off against prehistoric beasts in the latest installment of the venerable science fiction franchise. Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo have been cast in the past few weeks, with The Creator helmer Gareth Edwards set to take the director's chair. So far, plot details are being kept frozen in amber, but the film is said to be a fresh start for the franchise, with no returning characters from the original Jurassic Park films or the subsequent Jurassic World trilogy, which brought in the stars of the former in its latter stages (to no great effect, according to reviewers). Production is slated to begin in London next month, with a release date of July 2, 2025 locked in — meaning the production is going to have to move with the speed of a Gallimimus.

What is Mahershala Ali Working On Now?

Since winning dual Best Supporting Actor Oscars 2016 and 2018 for Moonlight and Green Book, respectively, Ali has become one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. Last year, he starred in Sam Esmail's apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind alongside Julia Roberts, and reprised his voice role as Spider-Man foe the Prowler in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as well as narrating the nature documentary Chimp Empire. He is next set to play a struggling, unscrupulous author in the Hulu miniseries The Plot, and will lend his voice to the stop-motion animated adventure Wildwood, as well as returning for the third Spider-Verse installment, Beyond the Spider-Verse. Ali is also set to headline Marvel Studios' much-delayed Blade, playing the titular vampire hunter, after debuting as the character in a vocal cameo in 2021's Eternals.

The new, as-yet-untitled Jurassic World film will be written by David Koepp, who wrote 1993's Jurassic Park and its sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park; he was eaten by a Tyrannosaurus in the latter. It will be produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley through Kennedy/Marshall. Steven Spielberg will executive produce through Amblin Entertainment, shepherding the franchise he began back in 1993.

The new Jurassic World film will be released on July 2, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

