Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is heading from the courtroom to the dinosaur pit. The actor, best known for his work in the television series The Lincoln Lawyer, is set to star in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's new Jurassic World film, according to Deadline. Garcia-Rulfo will star in the film alongside the previously cast Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, with the trio providing a rebooted take on the classic dino saga.

It is unclear what role Garcia-Rulfo will be playing (or Johansson and Bailey, for that matter). However, the upcoming Jurassic World film is reportedly set to be an original story in the franchise, with prior cast members Bryce Dallas-Howard and Chris Pratt, who have starred in the last three Jurassic World installments, not expected to return. Also not slated to return, according to Deadline, are Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill, the stars of the original 1993 Jurassic Park who reprised their roles for 2022's Jurassic World Dominion. However, with Garcia-Rulfo, Johansson, and Bailey, it appears that the franchise is taking a new direction.

The new Jurassic World film will be directed by Gareth Edwards, known for his work on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Creator. Edwards will direct from a script by David Koepp, the writer of the original Jurassic Park. It will be executive produced by Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg for Amblin through the company's deal with Universal. Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will produce for their Kennedy-Marshall Company.

What Has Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Done?

A native of Mexico, Garcia-Rulfo began his career with roles in Mexican films before transitioning to English-language projects with parts in The Magnificent Seven, Murder on the Orient Express, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado. However, he recieved mainstream recognition and critical acclaim with his starring role in The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix. The series stars Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles-based defense attorney who works to defend clients ... out of the back seat of his Lincoln Navigator SUV. The show depicts Haller's battle to overcome addiction while continuing to make a name for himself in the California legal system.