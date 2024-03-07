The Big Picture DeWanda Wise doesn't expect her character to return in the Jurassic World franchise's upcoming films.

If Wise could explore another part of the Jurassic World franchise, she'd love to see how her character first reacted to dinosaurs living among humans.

The next Jurassic World installment, directed by Gareth Edwards, is slated to premiere in 2025.

When DeWanda Wise sat down to talk with Perri Nemiroff on Collider Ladies Night for her new horror movie Imaginary, everyone involved knew that, at some point, the conversation would arrive at the Jurassic World franchise. The actor played Air Force pilot turned contractor Kayla Watts in Jurassic World Dominion and now that the dinosaur film series is gearing up for another comeback, we can’t help but speculate about who might return.

Unfortunately for Kayla Watts fans, Wise doesn’t seem to think she'll be returning to the Jurassic World franchise. As she told Nemiroff, "Because it's you, I'm gonna be honest with you, and I don't think so. And that makes me sad." However, the duo tapped into some ideas that maybe could happen if the franchise decided to explore other storylines and characters.

Wise thinks that the game-changing ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – when dinosaurs are released from Lockwood's estate and get out into the world – holds a lot of opportunity for film ideas that take place before Dominion. She added she’d love to see “the very first moment” that humans realized they would live in a wildly different world and, of course, where her character would be in the middle of all that. She said:

"You know, I think I had the response, experientially, that I think a lot of viewers had. Me and my husband talked about this a lot, and where my mind went when you heard, like, 'Oh, there are dinosaurs among us,' automatically I was thinking to myself, my mind went, 'Prequel.' Like seeing Kayla in Detroit, and the very first moment, the very first moment, where you were like, 'I'm sorry, what? What was that?' Like, on some 'Independence Day.' Do you know what I mean?"

Where Else Could 'Jurassic World' Go? Wise Weighs In

Credit: Universal Pictures

Naturally, Nemiroff wholeheartedly agreed, saying "I want a Jurassic anthology film series, and I want them all to be like Battle at Big Rock where it’s like, “Oh my god, we're human beings and we're living with dinosaurs,” in all these different situations, different cities, different countries." While we don't know if the new film at Universal will play into that at all Wise joked, "I'm gonna call them up and be like, 'You know what? We got it. We got it. You're welcome.'"

The duo also talked about acting in a blockbuster vs. in small, independent movies. Wise stated she’s from “the Viola Davis School of Acting,” meaning that she doesn’t believe that blockbusters demand a specific style of acting – the approach and commitment should be the same, and she thinks that finding the emotional core of each character is her job. She said:

"When it comes to the emotional truth of a character, you're going to get it no matter what genre I'm in. And I'm convinced that part of the reason that a lot of people responded to Kayla is because Kayla is a real person. Kayla is just a woman in a blockbuster. It's why she's trying to get out of there, because that would be a real person in that scenario. So everything about what that means, the emotional core, the full building blocks of character that I would do for 'Three Women' I'm doing for 'Jurassic World Dominion'."

Even though the next Jurassic World won't feature Wise, there’s still plenty to be excited about. Acclaimed filmmaker Gareth Edwards is in talks to direct, which means we could get a different adventure altogether – especially after he proved to Hollywood that it’s possible to deliver a blockbuster-scale adventure with a more modest budget. The next Jurassic World movie is currently in pre-production. The sequel has a tentative 2025 release date, but so far no casting or filming news has been made public. The screenplay will be written by David Koepp, a franchise veteran who penned Jurassic Park and The Lost World.

Don't miss Nemiroff's full episode of Ladies Night with Wise, and stay tuned at Collider for further Jurassic updates.

Jurassic World Dominion Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, Biosyn operatives attempt to track down Maisie Lockwood while Dr Ellie Sattler investigates a genetically engineered swarm of giant insects. Release Date June 10, 2022 Director Colin Trevorrow Cast Chris Pratt , Bryce Dallas Howard , Sam Neill , Jeff Goldblum , Laura Dern Runtime 146 minutes

WATCH ON MAX