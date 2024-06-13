The Big Picture Jurassic World 4 will be filming in Thailand, Malta, and the U.K., showcasing a global production experience.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will not return for the reboot, new stars include Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey.

Previous films in the franchise have been huge hits at the box office, with the most recent entry, Jurassic World Dominion, crossing $1 billion.

The latest reboot for one of the most successful movie franchises of all time will travel around the world for production. A new report from Variety revealed that Jurassic World 4 will begin production today on June 13 and film in several locations including Thailand, Malta, and the U.K. The plan is currently to film in Thailand for roughly one month until July 16 before moving on to other spots. Thailand's Natural Resources and Environmental Minister Phatcharavat Wongsuwan mentioned that the country is "honored" to have been chosen to host the production, but also made sure to issue a stern warning to the Jurassic World 4 team to ensure they comply with all environmental regulations.

Jurassic World 4 was first announced back in January, and was confirmed to be a reboot with previous trilogy stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard not returning to reprise their roles. The film has since filled out an impressive ensemble, with Marvel star Scarlett Johansson and Bridgerton lead Jonathan Bailey claiming the first spots in the cast. They were joined shortly thereafter by Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend, with several other names filling out the rest of the call sheet. It was initially reported that David Leitch (The Fall Guy) would helm Jurassic World 4, but that report was debunked, and it was quickly revealed that Rogue One and The Creator director Gareth Edwards would direct the new Jurassic World film.

How Has the ‘Jurassic World’ Franchise Done at the Box Office?

Few franchises have experienced the same box office domination and longevity as Jurassic Park and World. The first Jurassic Park movie premiered in 1993 and grossed $357 million in the U.S. to pair with $621 million in overseas markets for a whopping worldwide total of just under $1 billion. When the franchise rebooted in 2015 with Jurassic World, the film was an instant hit across the globe, earning roughly $650 million domestically and over $1 billion internationally for a whopping total of $1.67 billion, making it one of the highest grossing movies of all time. The most recent entry in the franchise, Jurassic World Dominion, failed to reach those same highs, but still collected $376 million in the United States and $625 million overseas to narrowly cross the $1 billion mark.

Jurassic World 4 begins production today but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and stream Jurassic World on Max.

