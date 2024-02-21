The Big Picture Gareth Edwards is thrilled to direct the new Jurassic World film, a dream opportunity for him.

David Koepp will pen the script for the sequel, with Spielberg producing, despite no cast set yet.

The untitled Jurassic World sequel is the seventh in the franchise, aiming for a July 2025 release.

Things are ramping up once again for one of the biggest franchises in movie history. It was just announced that Rogue One and The Creator director Gareth Edwards would be taking the reins to direct the recently announced next film in the Jurassic World franchise, and it seems like he’s thrilled about the position, something that pulled him away from working on his own original projects in order to take on such an opportunity.

At Collider’s FYC event for The Creator last night, moderated by Steve Weintraub, Edwards was able to talk a little about landing the job, which puts him next to industry greats like Colin Trevorrow, J.A. Bayona, and Steven Spielberg. With the news coming out so fast, he says he attempted to warn his family before it hit the Internet, though that’s a tough task in today’s day and age. “I tried my damnedest to contact my mum and tell her before it got on the internet,” he says, “and I did the same with my sister. I woke my sister up to tell her. I've left a message for my dad, but because of the time difference he's asleep. So hopefully he won't look on the internet when he wakes up.”

Edwards Joins an Iconic, Global Franchise

As every director usually does, Edwards also had great praise for original Jurassic Park director Spielberg, who he cites as “the reason [he] ever wanted to be a film director.” The chance to work on the franchise was one he jumped on immediately, even though he was set to step away from filmmaking for a while after the Oscars run for The Creator:

“I was about to take a break and I started writing my next idea for a film and this is the only movie that would make me drop everything like a stone and dive right in. I love Jurassic Park . I think the first movie is a cinematic masterpiece…so this opportunity is like a dream to me. And to work with Frank Marshall and Universal and David Koepp, who's writing the script, I think they're all legends. So I'm just very excited.”

Close

Edwards is the second director to have his name attached to the new Jurassic World film, after The Fall Guy director David Leitch was very briefly in talks to helm. David Koepp, who was responsible for both the screenplay for Jurassic Park and its sequel, The Lost World, will be penning the script, and it seems like things are heading in a positive direction for the sequel, despite having a 2025 release date and no cast or filming window set yet. Spielberg is also set to produce the film through his Amblin Entertainment banner, alongside Frank Marshall, but no stars from either Jurassic Park or Jurassic World are set to return for the new sequel.

The as-yet-untitled sequel will mark the seventh entry in the overall Jurassic Park franchise, not counting the Netflix animated spinoff series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The last film in the franchise, Jurassic World Dominion, was released in 2022, was largely a financial success, grossing over $1 billion worldwide, featuring the (nostalgia-baiting) return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, starring alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, among others.

The new Jurassic World film is set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.