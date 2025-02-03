This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The first footage from Jurassic World Rebirth has been released. The blockbuster that will continue the legacy of the franchise that began with Jurassic Park will roar into theaters on July 2. With the biggest football game of the year coming up, studios are preparing to launch trailers for the biggest films of the summer. The first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth will premiere on Wednesday. The announcement came through a short teaser that featured Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) and Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey). These characters will move the narrative of the franchise forward after Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) were the leads of the last trilogy.

Universal has been very secretive about the premise of Jurassic World Rebirth. An official synopsis for the sequel has been released, but the studio has made an effort to keep the dinosaurs from the feature hidden away. The reveal of the creatures could be imminent. It's now been confirmed that the first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth will be released on Wednesday. The new movie will follow Bennett and Loomis as they are sent on a secret operation where they will have to extract DNA from the three biggest dinosaurs that live in remote tropical regions.

Jurassic World Rebirth will be directed by Gareth Edwards. The filmmaker was selected by Universal thanks to his experience with blockbusters such as Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The spinoff from the galaxy far, far away depicted a group of Rebels stealing the plans of the original Death Star. After that movie became a billion-dollar-hit at the global box office, it became evident that Edwards was ready to take on the responsibility of launching a new era of Jurassic World. The screenplay for Jurassic World Rebirth was written by David Koepp. The artist worked on the original Jurassic Park adaptation.

'Jurassic World' at the Box Office

The fact that Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters in the middle of the summer means that the movie will have tough competition at the box office. Superman will be released just a few days after the adventure filled with dinosaurs. The reboot directed by James Gunn will attempt to launch a new DC franchise in spectacular fashion. Every installment of the Jurassic World franchise has earned more than $1 billion at the global box office. Can Jurassic World Rebirth continue the tradition? Or will the Man of Steel prove to be an obstacle to the film's ticket sales?

Jurassic World Rebirth will premiere in theaters on July 2.