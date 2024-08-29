We have our first look at the stars of Jurassic World: Rebirth - the human ones, at least. Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali feature in the first images from next year's brachio-blockbuster. The film is set to stomp into theaters on July 2, 2025.

The images provide our first look at the new characters from the upcoming film, as well as some brief, tantalizing character descriptions. In the first image, we see paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Bailey) and covert operations expert Zora Bennett (Johansson) crouching in tall grass - presumably, observing and/or hiding from a dinosaur. In the second, Duncan Kincaid (Ali), who appears to be clad in military garb, holds a lit road flare. The latter conjures images of similar scenes, in which a flare is typically used to attract a Tyrannosaurus, from previous entries in the franchise: Alan Grant (Sam Neill) uses it to draw the theropod away from a fallen Ian Malcom (Jeff Goldblum) in 1993's Jurassic Park, while Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) uses one to lure the T. rex into a fight with the Franken-dino Indominus rex in 2015's franchise-reviving Jurassic World.

What Do We Know About 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'?

So far, information on the upcoming Jurassic World film has been locked up tighter than InGen's frozen dinosaur embryos. The title, Jurassic World: Rebirth, was only unveiled today. The film will be helmed by Gareth Edwards, who made his (dinosaur) bones with the giant-monster extravaganzas Monsters and 2014's Godzilla. Penning the script is David Koepp, who wrote the screenplays for both 1993's Jurassic Park and its sequel, 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park; he is eaten by a T. rex in the latter as it rampages through San Diego. The film is said to be a clan break from previous entries in the series, with no legacy characters from either the Jurassic Park or Jurassic World trilogies. In addition to Johansson, Bailey, and Ali, it will also star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Béchir Sylvain, Philippine Velge, and Ed Skrein - plus, of course, their prehistoric co-stars, the real stars of the film.

Jurassic World: Rebirth will be produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley through Kennedy/Marshall. Steven Spielberg will executive produce through Amblin Entertainment; after directing Jurassic Park and The Lost World, he has produced every subsequent Jurassic Park sequel.

Jurassic World: Rebirth will be released on July 2, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.