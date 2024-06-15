A Box Office phenomenon, Jurassic Park and, later, Jurassic World, will forever be a legendary cinematic franchise. From the first moment Richard Attenborough uttered that immortal invitation, the staying power of Jurassic Park was obvious. The first three films were all financial successes, although the remarkable billion-dollar triumph of the first proved difficult to match. That was until 2015, when a reboot helmed by Colin Trevorrow became that year's most talked about movie, earning an eye-watering $1.6 billion at the Box Office. This then led to the creation of a second trilogy, which ended most recently with Jurassic World Dominion. While the movie was a financial success, it was widely panned by critics.

However, the money-spinning power of just the words Jurassic and World will always prove too alluring for Hollywood to turn down, which is why, in January 2024, it was officially announced that a fourth Jurassic World movie will be made. Sometimes referred to as Jurassic City, Jurassic World 4 looks to shake up the entire status quo of the franchise as it distances itself from the poor reception of Dominion. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about Jurassic World 4 so far.

Jurassic World 4 is currently scheduled to be released on July 2, 2025. This adds the reboot to the already exciting 2025 line-up, which sees two other beloved franchises take new directions with Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later and a live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon.

Whether this target date is likely to be met is anyone's guess, but, with a movie of this ilk that relies so heavily on major post-production, July may likely turn to August and then even further as the checklist of completion piles even higher.

Where Can You Watch 'Jurassic World 4'?

For a franchise of this pedigree, a worldwide theatrical release is to be expected. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out when tickets finally go on sale.

The movie will eventually be made available to stream on Universal's streaming service Peacock after its exclusive theatrical window ends. The previous movie in the franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, followed this route, so it seems safe to assume this new movie will do the same.

Is There a Trailer for 'Jurassic World 4'?

Sadly, the answer is no. Given the movie's current production status, there is likely not going to be a trailer for quite some time. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out when any sort of promotional material for the movie is released.

Who Will Star in 'Jurassic World 4'?

As part of the Jurassic World franchise's refresh, the entire cast as we know it has been dropped in favor of a completely new line-up. This means the likes of Chris Pratt (Parks and Recreation), Bryce Dallas Howard (Black Mirror), and Laura Dern (Marriage Story) will not be returning.

Perhaps the most notable addition to the Jurassic World 4 ensemble is Scarlett Johansson, someone who is no stranger to the world of major franchises as one of the MCU's best-loved characters, Black Widow. After exiting the MCU in 2021, Johansson's return to a major movie IP is certainly an exciting prospect, but she is just one of several major stars also cast in the fourth Jurassic World. After the poor reception of Dominion, it's pivotal for the franchise to grab the positive attention of critics, which has resulted in the casting of the double Academy Award-winning Mahershala Ali. Ali is known for his incredible range as an actor, with his aforementioned Academy Awards coming for supporting roles in Green Book and Moonlight. Other names included in the Jurassic World 4 line-up are Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, the Emmy-nominated Rupert Friend (The Death of Stalin), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Widows), Luna Blaise (Manifest), and David Iacano (The Summer I Turned Pretty). No character information is yet known, and other additions to the cast will likely be announced soon. One name that has been heavily rumored is Richard Gadd, with the Baby Reindeer breakout star looking to make his first foray into the world of Hollywood.

What Will 'Jurassic Park 4' Be About?

Although any plot information is currently kept tightly under wraps, because of the confirmation that this will be an entirely new direction for the franchise, it excitingly feels as if anything could happen. Given the chance to reboot the franchise from the beginning, reimagining the first Jurassic Park has sparked some enthusiasm, whereas others in the fandom have expressed their desire to see a prequel to the first movie. The only hint so far as to what the plot may be is the circulation of the title Jurassic City, which suggests, based on size, some sort of middle-point between the original trilogy and the recent reboot. There has also recently been confirmation that Jurassic Park 4 is currently filming in a trio of locations, including Thailand, the UK, and Malta, suggesting that the upcoming movie will have a big-budget sense of scope, perfect for this major franchise's grand new facelift.

Who Is Behind 'Jurassic Park 4'?

For a brand of this magnitude, an experienced name was always going to be a necessity. Step forward Gareth Edwards, the man behind Rogue One, Gozilla, and The Creator, who will direct Jurassic Park 4 despite rumors that David Leitch would instead take charge. The script has been penned by David Koepp, with producers on the project including Patrick Crowley and Frank Marshall. Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub, Edwards said: