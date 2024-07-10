The Big Picture Jeff Goldblum offers Scarlett Johansson wisdom and well wishes for upcoming Jurassic World sequel on The Today Show.

Scarlett Johansson expresses gratitude towards Goldblum's heartfelt message on The Today Show.

Disappointments with Jurassic World: Dominion expected to be rectified with new Jurassic World sequel led by Gareth Edwards.

During a recent appearance on The Today Show, Jurassic Park icon Jeff Goldblum offered his best wishes and wisdom to Scarlett Johansson as she prepares to join the franchise for the upcoming as-yet-untitled Jurassic World sequel. With a typical wry Goldblum smile, he said, "Dr. Johansson, this is Jeff Goldblum. Here's what I want to say to you. This I know: Scarlett will find a way. Don't get eaten unless you want to." Goldblum said before blowing a kiss and signing off with: "I love you." Johannson replied, "Oh my god, I can’t believe Jeff said that to me. I think my life is complete now. I can retire." The pair are certainly no strangers to each other, having most recently combined in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City.

Goldblum has been a mainstay of the franchise ever since he first portrayed Dr. Ian Malcolm in the 1993 Steven Spielberg original. Appearing several times throughout the franchise, Goldblum even made an appearance in 2022's Jurassic World: Dominion. Sadly, that sequel is scornfully considered the catalyst for the upcoming reboot, with the public and critics alike panning Dominion, suggesting that it might finally be time to lay the franchise to rest. Nevertheless, a reboot is on its way, and, with a fresh start come some casualties, with Goldblum sadly unlikely to join the upcoming ensemble.

The 'Jurassic World' Sequel Will Breathe New Life Into the Franchise

Image via Universal Pictures

The Jurassic Park franchise has been a dominant force on the global stage ever since its debut. It was clear from the first moment that cup began to shake that an iconic cinematic experience was here, with the following 30 years seeing plenty of new ideas and calls to the past thrown the fandom's way. However, as mentioned previously, Dominion failed on many counts, sparking plenty of disappointment from viewers. With that in mind, the upcoming Jurassic World sequel is set to breathe new life into the franchise with an entirely disconnected story from the most recent trilogy.

Joining Johansson in an already stacked cast are the likes of Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, and David Iacono. The movie will see a new visionary at the helm, with Rogue One and Godzilla's Gareth Edwards directing. In an attempt to keep some continuity, screenwriter David Koepp returns to the franchise to pen the script, having previously worked on Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Jeff Goldblum has offered his advice and well wishes to Scarlett Johansson ahead of her starring role in the next Jurassic World installment. You can watch the original Jurassic Park right now on Netflix.

Jurassic Park In Steven Spielberg's massive blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park's mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various ferocious predators break free and go on the hunt. Release Date June 11, 1993 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Sam Neill , Laura Dern , Jeff Goldblum , Richard Attenborough , Bob Peck , Martin Ferrero Runtime 127 Main Genre Adventure Writers Michael Crichton , David Koepp Studio Universal Pictures Tagline An Adventure 65 Million Years In The Making Website http://www.jurassicpark.com/ Expand

Watch on Netflix