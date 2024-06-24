The Big Picture Taking on a role in the upcoming Jurassic World movie means everything to Scarlett Johansson, a self-proclaimed huge Jurassic Park fan.

Johansson's excitement shines through as she discusses the script's quality, written by David Koepp after a 30-year hiatus.

The Jurassic World reboot featuring Johansson is anticipated to hit theaters on July 2, 2025, promising an exciting new chapter in the franchise.

An upcoming project for one of Marvel's biggest stars in the Infinity Saga just got an exciting new update. While speaking to ComicBook.com to promote her new movie with Channing Tatum, Fly Me To The Moon, Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson expressed her excitement about starring in the upcoming Jurassic World movie, and also spoke highly of the script, which comes from original Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp. Johansson is no stranger to finding success within a popular franchise; she is one of the integral figures who made the MCU — the highest grossing film franchise in history — what it is today. When asked what it meant to step into the world of Jurassic Park, Johansson had this to say:

"Everything. I’m an enormous Jurassic Park fan. It's one of the first films I remember seeing in the theater. I remember seeing it so vividly. It was like life-changing. It was mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am."

Johansson is far from the first person whose love for movies began with Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park in the 90s. The film is still revered now, 30 years, and is viewed by many as one of the first true blockbusters that helped modern cinema become what it is today. Johansson also provided a promising update on the script, which the aforementioned Koepp returned to pen after spending nearly 30 years away from the franchise and not being involved with the previous Jurassic World reboot:

"The script is so incredible. David Koepp wrote it. He returned after like 30 years to write the script. He's so passionate about it, which is so awesome."

Scarlett Johansson Is a ‘Jurassic’ Nerd Like the Rest of Us

We all have that one franchise we hold near and dear to our hearts. Whether it was a movie that introduces us to the extraordinary things that filmmaking can accomplish, or a TV series that helped us through a tough time in our lives. For Johansson, it's Jurassic Park, which she made clear by detailing the roles she would accept just to be featured in a Jurassic project:

"I'm such an enormous fan of the franchise and huge nerd for it. I'm just like, I can't even, I'm pinching myself. I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I'm like, 'I'll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I'll do the craft service!' I'll do anything for it. The fact that it's happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable. I can't believe it."

It's hard not to be excited after hearing Johansson speak about the new movie with such fervor. The Jurassic World reboot movie recently begun filming in Thailand and also stars Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend, and will be helmed by The Creator and Rogue One director Gareth Edwards. In an era where reboots can so often be hit or miss, there's a lot to be excited about on the horizon for the upcoming Jurassic World film.

The Jurassic World reboot film is expected to release in theaters on July 2, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream Jurassic World starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard on Max.

