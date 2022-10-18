Ever wished you could go to Jurassic World yourself? Well, now you can — at least, in a sense. Netflix is transporting viewers to an all-new kind of prehistoric adventure with their upcoming Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous special, which will give audiences the power to interact with their favorite campers and influence their choices, and Collider is excited to premiere the trailer for the special, premiering next month.

Featuring the voices of Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez, Sean Giambrone, and Kausar Mohammed, the thirty-two minute episode is unlike anything ever presented to Jurassic fans before. Much like Netflix’s previous interactive offerings, viewers will be able to choose their own adventure, putting the lives of the campers in their hands as they choose options with their remote. Whether it’s guessing the passcode to a secret bunker or choosing which escape route to pick, audiences will be able to interact with Jurassic World like never before in this standalone adventure as they help the campers search for a hidden stockpile of food, exposing secrets they never knew about the island they call their unlucky home.

The special serves as an independent follow-up to the fifth season of the series, which premiered on Netflix back in July, and raised the stakes for the six young campers more than ever before. Colin Trevorrow, who directed two of the three Jurassic World films, also revealed that the series directly connects to the events of Jurassic World Dominion, which hit theaters over the summer, meaning that the series is the perfect supplement to any Jurassic fan’s viewing, as well as an entry point for younger viewers who might still be too squeamish for velociraptors in the kitchen.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous serves as a canon spinoff of the global hit Jurassic World franchise, and also features the all-star voice talents of Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Haley Joel Osment, Glen Powell, and Jameela Jamil. The series is executive produced by Jurassic World director Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, and original Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg, with Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley serving as showrunners and executive producers.

All five seasons of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous are streaming on Netflix now, and the interactive special will premiere on November 15. Check out the exclusive trailer below: