New ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Trailer Gives You More Teens vs. T-Rex Action

Netflix has released the official trailer for the new animated show Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. While the plot will feel mighty familiar to Jurassic Park fans, the Camp Cretaceous trailer promises new and inventive thrills with an all-new cast of characters to liven things up.

The newest Camp Cretaceous trailer introduces us to our group of heroes as they sit around a campfire and tell scary stories. We then cut to the good stuff as these teenagers set off for Isla Nublar as the first group of campers chosen to stay at Camp Cretaceous and interact with the dinosaurs of the island through a variety of familiar camp activities like canoeing and ziplining. The timeline of Camp Cretaceous runs parallel to the events of 2015’s Jurassic World, which means that while Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) are on one side of Isla Nublar trying to evade the dinosaurs, the teens of Camp Cretaceous are on the other side of the island doing essentially the same thing. The teens must band together and find a way not just to survive, but get off Isla Nublar before things get too out-of-hand.

The voice cast of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous includes Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jameela Jamil, and Glen Powell. Camp Cretaceous Season 1 will consist of eight, 22-minute episodes. The series showrunners are Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley. Kreamer and Hammersley also serve as co-executive producers alongside Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, and Lane Lueras. Camp Cretaceous comes from DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous debuts on Netflix on September 18. You can watch the official trailer below. Get even more Jurassic World updates here.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous:

Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.