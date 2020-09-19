‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Review: Welcome to Dino Murder Island, Kids! | Saturday Mourning Cartoons

Listen / download here:



It’s back to the park we go in this week’s cartoon review with Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The new Dreamworks Animation series, now streaming on Netflix, takes a different approach to storytelling for the continuation of the late Michael Crichton‘s phenomenal franchise, powered by Universal. Rather than focusing on an elite team of adult trainers, scientists, and covert spies, this version makes their characters a little more kid-friendly … even if the carnivorous dinosaurs and rampaging giants are as dangerous as ever. But how does the new animated series compare to the story we know so far? Tune in to find out!

Here’s the official synopsis:

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive. Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Lane Lueras (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) serve as showrunners and executive producers. The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Colin Trevorrow. Zack Stentz serves as consulting producer.

If you’re new to our podcast audience, Saturday Mourning Cartoons is a part of the Collider Factory podcast network under the curated Collider Weekly list. If you want to support the podcast, and help us to bring original animation into the world, you can do so at our Patreon page and by subscribing on YouTube. You can find all of our previous and continuing episodes on Podbean, iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, or your favorite iOS or Android app.

And if you have any animated movie or TV related questions for us, please suggest a title to review here, call us at the cartoon hotline: 202-681-4406, or drop us a line at saturdaymourningcartoons@gmail.com. You can also contact us through Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, or reach out directly @DrClawMD and @seanpaulellis.