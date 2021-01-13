We might have to wait a while before our next return to Jurassic World on the big screen, but the franchise is roaring right along in the animated format thanks to Netflix and DreamWorks' Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The first season premiered last September but Season 2 is already upon us with a new batch of episodes dropping later this month, and we've got an action-packed exclusive clip teasing a showdown with the iconic T-Rex.

I was downright charmed by the first season of Camp Cretaceous, which followed a group of mismatched kids who wind up trapped in the park and fending for themselves during a dino rampage. The first season was set during the events of the first Jurassic World film, which means the T-Rex was otherwise occupied, but Season 2 picks up with the gang now stranded on Isla Nublar in the aftermath, and let's just say the T-Rex has time.

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, and Aaron Hammersley, with Kreamer and Hammersley also serving as showrunners, Camp Cretaceous features the voices of Paul-Mike’l Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, and Kausar Mohammed as Yaz.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 launches on Netflix on January 22, 2021. Watch our exclusive clip below, and for more, check out the official trailer.

For more, check out the official synopsis, new images, and poster from Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2:

"Now stranded on an abandoned Isla Nublar, the campers struggle to survive among the wreckage of Jurassic World. As the T.Rex takes over Main Street, forcing the kids deeper into the jungle, the discovery that they may not be alone not only threatens their rescue but may uncover something more sinister."

