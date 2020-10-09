‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Season 2 Trailer, Plot Details Revealed

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 is officially happening. Netflix has announced that it has renewed the animated adventure series for a second season, also unveiling a Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 teaser trailer, release date, and plot details to keep rabid fans from starving.

The series, which is executive produced by Jurassic World filmmaker Colin Trevorrow alongside Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley, follows six teenagers chosen for an experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But as it turns out, their story intersects with the story for the first Jurassic World movie and when the dinosaurs get lose, the campers are stranded and unable to reach the outside world.

Camp Cretaceous Season 2 – which will be released in 2021 — will find the stranded campers struggling to survive on Isla Nublar as the series charges forward beyond the events of the Jurassic World movie, which means we’re headed into uncharted territory.

When Collider’s own Christina Radish spoke with Kreamer about a potential Season 2, before it was official, he teased that the second season would be a survival story or a “get off the island” story:

“If we’re lucky enough to get to tell more stories with these characters, if you look at where the characters start and where they end, from a character perspective, there’s a lot of change and growth but by no means are they finished products. We definitely wanna see how these characters and their relationships evolve over time. That would be great. Plus at the end center of our story is that it’s a story about kids with no one to count on but each other. It’s a survival story. It’s a there’s no adults coming to rescue us story. If we do more, that’s the interesting stuff. I love Dave and Roxie, and Glen [Powell] and Jameela [Jamil]’s performances. It would have been really fun to leave them on the island with the kids but you can’t. This is a story about kids in peril, on their own. I would definitely love to see more exploration of that concept.”

It’s worth noting that the third Jurassic World movie, Jurassic World: Dominion, is not being released until June 2022 despite previously being planned as a July 2021 release. It’s unclear if Camp Cretaceous Season 2 was meant to lead up to or intersect with Dominion in any way, but it’ll be interesting to see how the TV series progresses should it be renewed for further seasons.

For now, you can watch Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 1 on Netflix right now. Click here to read our interview with Trevorrow about the show.