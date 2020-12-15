The official trailer for DreamWorks Animation and Netflix's Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 has arrived. The trailer for Season 2 arrives just a few months after the DreamWorks animation series was renewed. The first season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous premiered on Netflix back in September. The series is notable for the fact that it takes place before, during, and after the events of 2015's Jurassic World, the live-action feature starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Buckle up because the Camp Cretaceous Season 2 trailer teases a white-knuckle thrill ride. Told over eight new 22-minute episodes, Camp Cretaceous Season 2 will return us to our camper heroes — Darius, Brooklynn, Kenji, Sammy, Ben, and Yaz — as they try to escape Isla Nublar. They'll have to keep their wits about them as conditions on the island continue to deteriorate and it looks more and more like they're all alone. As the campers come together to find a way to escape, they soon discover they're actually not alone. Instead, it seems a hero might be swooping in to help save the day. We'll have to tune into Season 2, though, because the trailer doesn't show us who this mystery character is.

The voice cast of Camp Cretaceous includes Paul-Mike’l Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, and Kausar Mohammed as Yaz. Camp Cretaceous is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, and Aaron Hammersley. Kreamer and Hammersley also serve as showrunners on the Jurassic World series.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 launches on Netflix on January 22, 2021. Watch the official trailer below. Get even more Jurassic World updates here.

For more, check out the official synopsis, new images, and poster from Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2:

"Now stranded on an abandoned Isla Nublar, the campers struggle to survive among the wreckage of Jurassic World. As the T.Rex takes over Main Street, forcing the kids deeper into the jungle, the discovery that they may not be alone not only threatens their rescue but may uncover something more sinister. "

