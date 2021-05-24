If the wait for Jurassic World: Dominion is starting to feel too long, don't sleep on Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Not only is Netflix and DreamWorks' animated series is one of the best entries in the franchise, it's directly tied into the events of the films and it's doing some of the most expansive, intriguing world-building in the Jurassic-verse to date. Naturally, that means it's chock full of Easter Eggs and references, and with Season 3 now streaming on Netflix, we've got a handy list of all the callbacks and crossovers you might have missed.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 3 finale of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.]

Season 3 picks up where we left off, with the kids adjusting to life on Isla Nublar while trying to find a way off the island... and if you've seen Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, you know they've got to get out of there in a hurry because that dang volcano is about to blow! While the third season doesn't quite catch us up to all ofFallen Kingdom, it does directly overlap with the beginning of the last Jurassic film, including some cameos from familiar faces - human and dino-kind alike. There are also several references to the original film (if the episode titled "Clever Girl" didn't tip you off), some super-sneaky callbacks to the events of Jurassic World, and even a shoutout to Michael Crichton's novels!

Check out the full list of Camp Cretaceous Season 3's Easter Eggs and timeline clues below.

In season 3, the kids go to the original Jurassic Park visitors center, including the same visitor center kitchenwhereTim and Lexie encountered the raptors in Steven Spielberg's1993 film - eagle-eyed viewers will note the scene is complete with the dented door made by a velociraptor and the ladle still on the ground.

Upon arrival at the Visitors Center in "Clever Girl," Darius says "Welcome... to Jurassic Park" - echoing the iconic line spoken by John Hammond in Jurassic Park.

In the episode "Escape from Isla Nubar," the Scorpios Rex enters the visitors center from the hole made by the Indominus Rex in Jurassic World.

The design of the baby brachiosaurus in "Escape from Isla Nublar" is based on a baby brachiosaurus shown in a petting zoo in Jurassic World.

The episode title "Clever Girl" references a line from Robert Muldoon in Jurassic Park. In the episode, Kenji calls Blue a "Clever guy," only to be corrected by Darius: "Girl. She's a girl."

In "Clever Girl," Yaz says that the original park owner broke his ankle and got eaten by compies, a nod to John Hammond's fate in the Jurassic Park novel. When Darius points out that John Hammond died of natural causes (according to film canon) and asks where she heard this incorrect info, Yaz replies "Read it somewhere."

In "Clever Girl," Darius uses Owen Grady's raptor training gestures to calm and get away from Blue.

In "Clever Girl," there is an overhead shot of Yaz chasing three compies. The shot and accompanying music are a nod to the Orca chasing the three barrels attached to the shark in Steven Spielberg's Jaws.

In "Clever Girl," Blue chases a compy over the T rex skull which falls from the roof (along with the rest of the skeleton) in the climactic scene of Jurassic Park.

For those keeping an eye on the timeline, the penultimate episode "Whatever it Takes"coincides with the opening scenes of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Hawkes and the mercenaries (and Dr. Wu!) are part of the mission to retrieve the Indominus Rex rib bone in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The kids see the T. rex chase the merc in the yellow rain slicker, only for the merc to get eaten by the Mosasaurus (as seen in Fallen Kingdom). Now we know that the T. Rex ended up in that location because she was chasing Darius, Brooklynn, and Yaz.

Dr. Wu talks about using his research laptop to perfect his hybrid-making capabilities, an allusion to the Indoraptor he creates before Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Also, he mentions that without the laptop (which the kids destroy) "what would take months, will take years". That means that it's due to the actions of the Camp Cretaceous kids that, in 2018, the Indoraptor is still a prototype in need of perfecting.

In that same episode, Dr. Wu mentions "Mills," a reference to him working for Eli Mills, as seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is streaming now on Netflix.

