The new season looks to be even bigger and more dangerous than before.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Netflix’s animated series set on Jurassic World’s Isla Nublar, has released the trailer for its third season, which debuts on May 21.

The trailer shows the six campers trying to make their escape from Isla Nublar by boat during a storm, and failing. With their latest attempt to leave having failed, the group discovers the E750 project from Dr. Wu. The trailer hints that whatever this new creature is could be worse than the Indominus Rex. As if that’s not enough to worry about, the campers also have to worry about pterodactyls, raptors, and all sorts of other creatures ready to attack them. Even in this short trailer, we can see that getting off of Isla Nublar looks like it's going to be harder than ever in this upcoming season.

While the first two seasons of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous have only been eight episodes, this third season will up that number to ten. This third season will also see the return of the voice cast that includes Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez, Sean Giambrone, and Kausar Mohammed. As seen in the trailer, it also looks as though Dr. Wu will also be back for the newest season.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous debuts on May 21. Check out the trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 below, as well as a synopsis of the upcoming season.

“The campers uncover more details of Dr. Wu’s secret research, and must quickly take their fate into their own hands with a dangerous plan to leave Isla Nublar behind for good. But when a tropical storm delays their departure, a lethal new threat quickly closes in on the campers, placing their escape, as well as their lives, in extreme peril.”

