The Jurassic Park franchise has always created a sense of awe and wonder in the minds of the viewers, acting as a doorway between earth’s preserved past and modern sci-fi fantasy. Written by Michael Crichton in the1990s, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World novel series have been largely successful in their own right, and their popularity exploded when they were adapted into live-action movies. Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, based on the first novel, was released back in 1993. It was a massive hit, won three Academy Awards, and paved the way for the ever-expanding dino-franchise. So far, we’ve seen 3 Jurassic Park movies, 2 Jurassic World movies (with another on the way), and an animated TV show, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous aims primarily at its younger audience, released under the Netflix Family banner back in September 2020, but surprisingly, also manages to satisfy the adult viewers. It perfectly balances the family-friendly take on the classic terror and awe of the Jurassic Park franchise, while maintaining the stomach-knotting tension, high-stakes, genuinely thrilling visual adventures, and some really strong character arcs.

Camp Cretaceous is set during the events of the 2015 hit film Jurassic World, and there have been three seasons since its launch in 2020. Season 4 has already been announced by DreamWorks animation, and fans are eagerly waiting for it. Let’s have a look at everything we know so far about the upcoming season, in a detailed and comprehensive manner.

Season 4 of the Netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is set to be released on December 3, 2021, according to an announcement made by DreamWorks Animation. The announcement was released to DreamWorks’ social media pages, accompanied by a motion poster back in October, 2021. Seasons 1-3 are now available to stream on Netflix.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4 Official Trailer

Netflix recently released the official trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4 on November 10, 2021. The trailer shows a glimpse of all the horrors that await the teenagers on the mysterious brand new island, and the return of a few familiar monsters. You can check it out below:

How Many Episodes Are There in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4?

Reports indicate that Camp Cretaceous Season 4 has 11 episodes, and takes us to a whole new island. Season 1 contains 8 episodes, Season 2 has 8 episodes as well, while Season 3 has 10 episodes. With the introduction of a new killer dino, the premise of the show expanded in Season 3, hence we see an increase in the number of episodes. Season 4 is about to introduce a lot more, as indicated by the official trailer.

Who Is In the Cast of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4?

The majority of the original cast and crew will be returning for the fourth season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The following members of the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous voice cast will be reprising their roles in Season 4: Paul-Mikel Williams as Darius Bowman, Sean Giambrone as Ben Pincus, Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy Gutierrez, Jenna Ortega plays Brooklynn and Ryan Potter plays Kenji Kon.

The series is produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall. Also producing are the show’s two showrunners, Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley, who have previously worked together on the Nickelodeon animated series Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness. The series comes from Amblin Entertainment, Universal Pictures, and Dreamworks Animation. Newcomers include Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Haley Joel Osment.

What Is the Premise of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4?

Image via Netflix

Season 4 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will put the main characters in yet another perilous situation, but at a completely new area that has yet to be explored by the Jurassic World movies. The trailer gives a sneak peek at what we’re about to witness in Season 4.

The campers Ben, Brooklynn, Darius, Kenji, Sammy, and Yasmina now find themselves on a brand new island full of threats, new and old after being chased by a Mosasaurus to the shore. Of course, it wouldn’t be Camp Cretaceous without some dinosaur danger. We see a new Tyrannosaurus Rex roaring at the kids, who is then being chased off by some drones. But, that isn’t all, we also see the kids get tailed by a Spinosaurus, a dinosaur new to Camp Cretaceous but was featured heavily in Jurassic Park III. As a surprise, this season has more than just dinosaurs posing threats to the kids. In the trailer we see the kids facing off against both robots and a Sabre-toothed tiger!

In an interview with EW.com, series showrunner Scott Kreamer gives some teases as to what to expect from the new season.

About the season, Kreamer said:

“Boy, they can't catch a break, in the writers' room, we start feeling bad because we've grown really attached to these [characters]. With everything in this show with dinosaurs and now everything else this trailer throws at them, it all comes back to these kids and these relationships. But yeah, just when things seem to be going well, not so much."

Kreamer also mentions the brand new island:

“This is an island previously unseen in the Jurassic canon, the kids, basically, are gonna have to figure out what the heck is going on as opposed to other seasons where the audience was ahead of them.”

When asked about the series’ connection to the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, Kreamer kept his response vague but had this to say:

“We have our own corner of the franchise. It's completely rooted in the canon, but things that happen in our [series] inform things that happen in the Fallen Kingdom, as well as the upcoming Dominion."

The sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise and the third film in Jurassic World Series, Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to be released on June 10, 2022. Director Colin Trevorrow recently confirmed on Twitter that the filming of the movie has been completed. So it would be interesting to see if Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will have any ties to Jurassic World: Dominion.

The new antagonistic faction in Camp Cretaceous’ story, the Mantah Corp, has yet to make an appearance on the big screen. There might be a possibility that the Mantah Corp will play a role in Dominion as well, but with so few details their existence in the upcoming film is up to speculation.

New Creatures To Be Seen in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4

Image via Netflix

The official trailer of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4 shed some light on the new and old species the group is going to face. Here’s a list of them that have been spotted in the trailer:

1. A New Tyrannosaurus Rex:

The first new creature that was seen in the trailer was a brand new Tyrannosaurus Rex, which looks slightly different from its predecessor from previous seasons. It has red-colored stripes on its knees and tail, which might also be scarring it retained from previous battles. It is first seen terrifying the kids, then is being chased away by Mantah Corp drones. It appears once again in the trailer facing off against a yet new dinosaur species.

2. Kentrosaurus:

The Kentrosaurus is an African relative of the better known Stegosaurus. It is distinguished from its North American cousin by looking at the shape of the plates on its back, which is smaller and differently shaped than Stegosaurus. It also has more spikes on its tail as compared to Stegosaurus. Kentrosaurus appears for a brief period in the trailer facing off against the above-mentioned Tyrannosaurus Rex.

3. Smilodon (Sabre-toothed tiger):

Though not technically a dinosaur, Smilodon was a surprise entry in the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4 roster. However, it should come as no surprise as the Sabre-toothed tigers lived much closer to recent history than dinosaurs, hence there’s always a possibility that InGen and Mantah Corp successfully brought back these mammals as well. In fact, they might have been cloned even before the existence of Jurassic Park dinos, as their fossils are more widely available compared to dinosaurs, technically speaking.

4. Spinosaurus

The Spinosaurus is one of the largest carnivorous dinos of all time, and is famously one of the few beasts in the Jurassic Park franchise to have bested a T-Rex. And yes, it might be the same dino from Jurassic Park 3 that snapped the neck of an adolescent Tyrannosaurus Rex, as teased by Director Scott Kreamer. Camp Cretaceous is known to feature a number of callback scenes from the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies, so there’s a high possibility. The Spinosaurus is seen terrifying the teens as they look at it with terror and awe at the end of the trailer, and then being chased by it.

Image via Netflix

There are a number of other creatures that have been speculated to be present in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4, such as the super croc Sarcosuchus, one of the largest known crocodiles of all times. Sarcosuchus has been a part of Camp Cretaceous’ newest toyline collection, and might very well be featured in the upcoming season. And there’s a high chance that Season 3 wasn’t the last we had seen of the dreaded Scorpios Rex, and it might return for Season 4.

Moreover, Kreamer in his interview with EW has further confirmed that neither the Spinosaurus, nor the Scorpios Rex is going to be the big baddie in Season 4. Who is it then? Is it the Manta Corp? Is it a new artificial species? We will just have to watch Season 4 to find out. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

