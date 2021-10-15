Season 4 of the Netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous now has a release date, according to an announcement made by DreamWorks Animation. The announcement was released to DreamWorks' social media pages, accompanied by a motion poster, earlier today.

The animated series, which is inspired by the wildly successful Jurassic World franchise, takes place on the other side of Isla Nubar, the setting of many of the series' dinosaur-based disasters. The fourth season will follow the continued adventures of six teenagers during their stay at eponymous summer camp. The teenagers will have to come together in order to survive the onslaught of dinosaurs that call the island home. The cast includes Benjamin Flores, Jr. of Fear Street, Jenna Ortega of the upcoming fifth Scream film, and Jameela Jamil of The Good Place.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Jurassic World: Dominion': New Dinosaurs, Cretaceous-Era Prologue, and Everything Else We Learned From the IMAX Preview Footage

The events of Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous will tie in directly with events from the film series, and there are even a few Easter eggs to be found in the show's earlier seasons. The series comes from Amblin Entertainment, Universal Pictures, and Dreamworks Animation. The series is produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall. Also producing are the show's two showrunners, Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley. Kreamer and Hammersley have previously worked together on the Nickelodeon animated series Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness. The release of Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous Season 4 precedes the upcoming release of Jurassic World: Dominion, which will be directed by Colin Trevorrow, co-writer and director of Jurassic World. This will not be Trevorrow's first encounter with the dinosaurs of Isla Nubar, as he also co-wrote Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Season 4 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is set to be released on December 4. Seasons 1-3 are now available to stream on Netflix. Check out the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous announcement below:

KEEP READING: Stern's New 'Jurassic Park' Pinball Is More Affordable and Aimed For Home Use

Share Share Tweet Email

Dolph Lundgren Is Back as King Nereus in a New 'Aquaman 2' Set Photo Lundgren played Mera's father in 2018’s ‘Aquaman’.

Read Next