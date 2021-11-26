Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 finally takes the kids out of Isla Nublar, but that doesn't mean they're out of danger yet. The new season brings them to a brand new island with a whole lot of new problems, including saber-tooth tigers, the return of the Spinosaurus, teenage hormones, and a hungry Mosasaurus. Ahead of the release of Season 4, I had the chance to talk to showrunner Scott Kreamer about how this season connects to the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion, introducing new prehistoric creatures and bringing some old ones back, and letting the characters just talk it out some times.

"There are certain things that we are setting up here that you're going to see a nod to in Dominion."

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous is the animated TV spin-off of the Jurassic World franchise, and it follows a group of kids on an exclusive dinosaur summer camp who become trapped on Isla Nublar after the dinosaurs escape during the events of 2015's Jurassic World. The show stars Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, and Raini Rodriguez.

Check out what Kreamer said below, as well as the exclusive clip of Season 4, which premieres on Netflix on December 3.

Collider: At what point do you guys decide on introducing this new island?

SCOTT KREAMER: We always knew we wanted to go someplace new. And I saw there was a lot of speculation from fans about whether we'd use Isla Sorna. But, at the end of the day, we did three seasons of kids running from dinosaurs on a jungle island, and we definitely wanted to shake things up and move it into a new direction and, and kind of create this mystery of where the heck are we for the kids and that the audience can try to figure out the mystery along with our campers in real-time.

The clip of the kids trying to escape from the Mosasaurus reminded me of Jaws, how was it working on that sequence?

KREAMER: It was super fun and also super challenging. Colin [Trevorrow] had input on it but we wanted to do a Jaws episode and, on a number of levels, it ties in with the canon. We see that Mosasaurus leave Nublar at the beginning of Fallen Kingdom, and then we see it out there in the ocean. So it's not too far-fetched to believe that the Mosasaurus is where our kids are. So that's fun to do. We also, any time we can give a nod to anything that Steven Spielberg has done, we like to do.

But it on a TV animation budget and schedule, this was an incredibly challenging episode to just produce, and my hat's off to our animation team, our effects team our director, I'm happy with how that came together.

The trailer for the season showed a saber-toothed tiger, can you talk about expanding beyond dinosaurs?

KREAMER: I think that it just makes sense that there would be more than dinosaurs out there. There's also the fact that we can do some things and take some swings in our show that they maybe wouldn't or couldn't do in the features. Wherever we can broaden out this world and tell this story and see things that are fresh and new then that's what we want to do.

Speaking of that, how [much] more freedom is there on the show? How far can you deviate from what we see in the films versus trying to create a concise vision of this world?

KREAMER: Colin [Trevorrow] is hugely involved, like it's been beyond my hopes and dreams. When we break a season, Colin is there to supervise the story. Even if he's not physically in that room, then he's on Zoom call from England or, or wherever he might be. Shooting Dominion obviously was more limited, but he still reads every script and looks at the outlines. So we know what we want to seed in that then may reach fruition in Dominion, and but we also know what storylines may tread too close to that movie. So Colin has been incredibly involved with this show. And I think, definitely, definitely for the better.

This season we also get to see the kids being teenagers, and there is a bit of romance in the air. How was introducing that into the show?

KREAMER: There's only so much introspection you can do when you're running for your lives at all times. With this show, everything starts and ends with the characters, and if you put six kids on a desert island and have them fear for their lives for more than six months, you know, feelings are going to develop. People are going to have to deal with the stress and the trauma of being in fear for their lives at all times, and we wanted to kind of take our time a little bit and investigate these internal emotions and feelings and struggles.

That brings me back to my favorite scene from Season 1, where the kids just stop and talk through their issues.

KREAMER: I'll be honest with you, there were some people who were reluctant to have that scene in, pointing out that this is an action-adventure TV show. There were some battles to get that scene into the show. And again, you can't just be on the run and fighting a dinosaur at all times, you want to learn about these kids, you want to root for them, you want to be frustrated with them, you want to love them, you want to care for him. To do that, you need to dig deeper than maybe you're used to seeing in a "kids cartoon."

This season, as the first poster revealed, brings back the Spinosaurus. Why was now the time?

KREAMER: I, like so many of the crew, started on this journey as a fan first. And who doesn't want to bring back the Spinosaurus? It didn't make sense for the Spinosaurus to be on Nublar in the previous seasons, but the moment that we were leaving, I always knew I wanted to get it back in the show. It was really exciting to be able to bring it back, because it is such a memorable dinosaur and character in the franchise.

Is there anything that you want viewers to keep an eye out for in terms of looking at easter eggs? Anywhere in particular they should be looking in the season?

KREAMER: It's funny because there are certain things that we are setting up here that you're going to see a nod to in Dominion, and it was pretty cool to be able to work with Colin to seed little things here that they talk about or are referenced in Dominion that happened back in Camp Cretaceous.

Season 4 of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous premieres on Netflix on December 3.

