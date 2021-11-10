Of course, it couldn’t be that easy! When the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous kids were last seen, they were finally escaping Isla Nublar, the island where the original Jurassic Park was set. However, a new trailer for Season 4 shows that the kids aren’t completely home-free yet.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is an animated science fiction action-adventure television series released by Netflix. Set in the world of the Jurassic Park franchise, Camp Cretaceous follows six teens who were also chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience to attend an exclusive dinosaur adventure camp. However, when the dinosaurs break free from their habitats, the campers are stranded without any help and are forced to venture across the island in the hopes of finding a way out and getting out alive. The series stars the voice talents of Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, and Raini Rodriguez.

The trailer shows Ben, Brooklynn, Darius, Kenji, Sammy, and Yasmina finding themselves on a brand new island full of threats, new and old. Of course, it wouldn’t be Camp Cretaceous without some dinosaur danger. We see a familiar-looking Tyranasouras Rex posing some danger to the kids. But, that isn’t all, we also see the kids get chased by a Spinosaurus, a dinosaur new to Camp Cretaceous but was featured heavily in Jurassic Park III. But, as a surprise, this season has more than just dinosaurs posing threats to the kids. In the trailer we see the kids facing off against both robots and a sabertooth tiger!

In an interview with EW.com, series showrunner Scott Kreamer gives some teases as to what to expect from the new season.

About the season, Kreamer said:

"Boy, they can't catch a break, in the writers' room, we start feeling bad because we've grown really attached to these [characters]. With everything in this show with dinosaurs and now everything else this trailer throws at them, it all comes back to these kids and these relationships. But yeah, just when things seem to be going well, not so much."

About this brand new island seen in the trailer Kreamer adds:

"This is an island previously unseen in the Jurassic canon, the kids, basically, are gonna have to figure out what the heck is going on as opposed to other seasons where the audience was ahead of them."

When asked about the series’ connection to the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, Kreamer kept his response vague but had this to say:

"We have our own corner of the franchise. It's completely rooted in the canon, but things that happen in our [series] inform things that happen in Fallen Kingdom, as well as the upcoming Dominion."

Check out the trailer below and watch Season 4 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous when it releases on Netflix on December 3.

