If Jurassic World Dominion wasn’t enough to give you your dino fix for the summer, Netflix has you covered with their tie-in series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Following a group of teens trapped in the eponymous theme park after things go wrong, the animated series is the first Jurassic property aimed at children, and for fans that are already caught up, Collider is excited to premiere an exclusive clip from season five, premiering only on Netflix tomorrow.

The clip, aptly titled “Trouble All Around,” sees the campers in varying degrees of danger from dinosaurs, both living and robotic. Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega) and Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams) are trapped in a makeshift tree stand, unable to escape from dangers both above, in the form of pterosaurs, and below, as two tyrannosaurus rexes are chomping at the bit to turn them into chew toys — Brooklynn’s words, not ours. While they’re able to escape by throwing enough pinecones at the pterosaurs to get them to antagonize the T. rexes into leaving, the others campers don’t have much luck.

Meanwhile, Ben (Sean Giambrone) and Yaz (Kausar Mohammed) are busy ushering a baby brachiosaurus away from a pack of spitting dilophosaurs, whose blinding, acidic venom poses a threat as they run through the jungle, and Sammy (Raini Rodriguez) is stuck somewhere in the depths of an old complex, struggling to accomplish her mission before she’d spotted by a strange, dinosaur-shaped robot roaming the halls. It seems like trouble is going to come to a head for the campers — but only time will tell if they make it out in one piece.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' Season 5: Trailer, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

The new season of Camp Cretaceous is set to up the stakes for the campers, who are still searching for a way off the dinosaur-infested island they arrived at in season one. When Kenji’s (Ryan Potter) father arrives, hope of rescue is renewed for the campers, but danger still lurks around the corner as Mantah Corp and even one of their own continue to turn against them. It’s up to the rest to band together if they want to save themselves and the dinosaurs they’re surrounded by, and find a way to make it home.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous serves as a canon spinoff of the global hit Jurassic World franchise, and features the all-star voice talents of Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Haley Joel Osment, Glen Powell, and Jameela Jamil. The series is executive produced by Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, and original Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg, with Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley serving as showrunners and executive producers.

Season five of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous premieres on July 21. In the meantime, the first four seasons are streaming on Netflix now, and you can check out the exclusive clip below: