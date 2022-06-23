Netflix has released a new trailer for the final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous ahead of its upcoming premiere next month. The series follows a group of six teens who are invited to a state-of-the-art adventure camp on Isla Nublar. In the fifth and final season, the group must band together to survive as the dinosaurs break out of captivity.

In the new trailer, the kids are hoping to go home finally, simultaneously casting doubts about it. The one-and-a-half-minute clip picks up right after the arrival of Daniel Kon, the head of Mantah Corp. Season 4 finale revealed that Mr. Kon is actually Kenji's father, who in the trailer tells his friends, "My dad's trying to save the dinosaurs just like we are," while also throwing them in a jail cell. The children come to a realization that the future of the dinosaurs depends on 'whether they choose to stay or leave.'

“At this final chapter in the story, our campers are at a crossroads,” showrunner Scott Kreamer said. Further explaining, “On the one hand, they have never been closer to getting home, but on the other, they have never been in more danger of never seeing their families again. There is no clear path forward. They must simultaneously battle to survive the dinosaurs, as well as those that threaten these same creatures' existence.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED:'Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous' Showrunner on Planting Seeds for 'Dominion' in Season 4 and Bringing Back the Spinosaurus

Season 5 has returning guest stars including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Dr. Mae Turner, Haley Joel Osment as Kash Langford, Glen Powell as Dave, and Jameela Jamil as Roxie. Along with Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius Bowman, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Sean Giambrone as Ben Pincus, and Roger Craig Smith as B.R.A.D. among others. Kreamer previously told EW

They will face new threats, dinosaurs and otherwise. Relationships will be tested, bonds will be broken, and in some cases, changed forever. It's all been leading up to this. Even after everything our heroes have struggled to overcome over the course of the series, the odds against survival have never been greater, the danger has never been more real, and the stakes have never been higher.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous returns for a final season on Netflix on July 21! See the new trailer and synopsis below: