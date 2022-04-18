Netflix has announced the release date for the fifth and final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Aside from revealing a late July premiere, the streamer also unveiled a first-look teaser trailer that is, of course, brimming with dinosaurs. In the animated series, six teenagers fight for survival at Camp Cretaceous, a section of the dinosaur park that is located on the opposite side of Isla Nublar, the island made famous in the Jurassic Park film franchise. The final season will follow the rescue of island campers as the evil Mantah Corp tries to teach dinosaurs to do their bidding.

As with previous seasons, Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous ties in with the movie franchise currently in progress – Season 1 used the same setting as Jurassic World and Season 3 connected with the story of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, with the park getting closed down. Then it’s wheels up as the kids try to escape the island after making a shocking discovery about the head of Mantah Corp.

In addition, the trailer also has some references to die-hard Jurassic Park fans, such as dinosaurs making their presence known in spooky ways, the classic running and hiding from giant reptile predators, and the signature T-Rex's deafening cry that is easily recognizable across the world. In terms of story, however, the teaser trailer reveals little information on how the last episodes will unravel. Considering that the premiere is a little while away, though, Netflix will probably drop a story-focused trailer in the coming months.

RELATED: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Image Unveils New Dinosaur

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is developed by Zack Stentz, who previously co-wrote 2011’s Thor, X-Men: First Class, and is a massive sci-fi fan, having written for TV series like Fringe, The CW’s Flash, and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. Stentz also wrote the sci-fi Netflix comedy Rim of the World. In the 2021 Annie Awards. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous won in the Outstanding Achievement for Animated Effects in a Television/Media Production category, and the voice cast has also been praised, with featured guest voice actors that include Jameela Jamil, Glen Powell, Stephanie Beatriz, Bradley Whitford, Haley Joel Osment, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Netflix premieres the final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous on July 21. You can watch the teaser trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

Inspired by the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Camp Cretaceous, a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar, who must work together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island. In the final season, the arrival of Kenji’s father, Mr. Kon, renews hope of a rescue for the campers. But as the nefarious plans of Mantah Corp. come into focus and one of the Camp Fam turns on their own, the others must band together if they want to save the dinosaurs and ever make it home.

'Jurassic World Dominion' Collaborates With Smithsonian to Inspire a New Generation of Dino Lovers

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (529 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto