Dinosaurs may be extinct but the Jurassic World franchise has ensured that they’re anything but extinct in our minds. The franchise, which focuses on a disastrous theme park consisting of cloned dinosaurs, has given us gems in form of novels, films, short films, and television shows such as the Lego animated projects and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. After the 2022 release of Jurassic World: Dominion, the final movie of the Jurassic World trilogy, fans of the series can now look forward to the fifth season of Camp Cretaceous to satisfy your appetite for more dinosaurs. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is an animated adventure show that follows the life of Darius Bowman, who wins a video game and is given the opportunity to visit an exclusive adventure dinosaur camp called Camp Cretaceous. At the camp, Darius meets five other teenagers who were chosen for the experience and when the dinosaurs break free from their habitats, Darius and his new friends are stranded on the island and must band together to find a way of getting out alive.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous was developed by Zack Stentz with Aaron Hammersley and Scott Kreamer as the showrunners. They are also the executive producers of the show alongside Lane Lueras, Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall. The first season of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous was released on Netflix on September 18, 2020. A second, third, and fourth season was released in 2021 on January 22, May 21, and December 3 respectively. A fifth season is airing soon and here’s everything we know so far about Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5.

When Will Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 Be Released?

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 will be released on July 21, 2022, on Netflix. To watch the new season, you can sign up for Netflix’s Basic, Standard, or Premium plans for $9.99, $15.99, or $19.99 respectively.

What Is Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 About?

Here's the official synopsis for Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 5 as it reads on Netflix:

The arrival of Kenji’s father, Mr Kon, renews hope of a rescue for the campers. But as the nefarious plans of Mantah Corp. come into focus and one of the Camp Fam turns on their own, the others must band together if they want to save the dinosaurs and ever make it home.

Watch the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 Trailer

The official trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 was released on June 23, 2022. In the new trailer, the kids face off against dinosaurs together and they seem to finally be at the end of the road where they joyously announce that “it’s over” and they’re going home. But, they soon realize it’s far from over. Kenji explains to the group that his father, Daniel Kon, is trying to save the dinosaurs just like they are but, it seems like that is not the case. The kids soon realize that the future of the dinosaurs depends on what they do next, either they stay or they leave the island. What choice will the kids make? What will Daniel Kon do to the dinosaurs?

How Many Episodes Will Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 Have?

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 will have 12 episodes. This is the highest number of episodes in a season the show will have as Seasons 1 and 2 both had eight episodes, while Season 3 had ten (episodes and Season 4 had 11 episodes. Each episode will have a runtime of about 22 - 24 minutes.

Where Can You Stream Previous Seasons of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5?

You can stream all episodes of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous on Netflix.

Will There Be a Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 6?

Sadly, the adventures of Darius and his friends are coming to an end as this will be the final season of the show.

Who’s in the Cast of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5?

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous stars the voices of Jenna Ortega, Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Ryan Potter, and Raini Rodriguez. Other stars such as Stephanie Beatriz, Jameela Jamil, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Bradley Whitford, Glen Powell, Angus Sampson, Greg Chun, and Haley Joel Osment also voice recurring roles in the show.

Jenna Ortega is returning as the voice of Brooklynn in Camp Cretaceous Season 5. Jenna Ortega began as a child actress and is best known for her role as a young Jane in the CW comedy drama show, Jane the Virgin (2014 - 2019). She also starred as Harley Diaz in the Disney Channel show, Stuck in the Middle (2016–2018). Jenna transitioned into more adult roles and portrayed Ellie Alves in the Netflix thriller series You (2018–present). She also starred in films such as The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020) and Yes Day (2021) as well as horror films such as Studio 666, X, and Scream (all 2022). She won the MTV Movie Award for Most Frightened Performance for her portrayal of Tara Carpenter in Scream.

Raini Rodriguez stars as Sammy Gutierrez in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5. Raini Rodriguez also has a Disney background and is best known for her role as Trish in the Disney Channel series, Austin & Ally (2011 - 2016). She also starred as Maya Blart in the comedy film Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) and its sequel, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015), and Tess in Prom (2011).

Sean Giambrone also stars in the animated show as Ben Pincus. You might recognize Sean Giambrone from his portrayal of Adam Frederick Goldberg in the sitcom The Goldbergs (2013 - present) and Ron Stoppable in the 2019 Disney Channel film Kim Possible. Sean Giambrone has also done some voice-acting roles such as Yumyulack in the animated science-fiction series Solar Opposites (2020 - present), and Jeff Randell in the Cartoon Network animated series Clarence (2014 - 2018).