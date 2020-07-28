First Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Jurassic World’ Animated Series Finds Plucky Kids Getting Terrorized by Dinosaurs

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for their upcoming animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, about a group of kids trying to survive a dinosaur outbreak in the titular theme park. And it looks… exactly like Jurassic World, only with worse-looking dinosaurs. But maybe that’s not a bad thing?

The 8-episode series, from Netflix and DreamWorks Animation and executive producers Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow, follows six teenagers trapped on the other side of Isla Nublar during the events of Jurassic World. It’s got big “Season 2 of Lost” energy, which isn’t necessarily a warning sign, but the CG animation feels weirdly dated (I kept thinking of Jimmy Neutron while watching the trailer). That said, it does tease some action setpieces that look genuinely exciting, and I’ll give anything featuring dinosaurs the benefit of the doubt. Plus, you could do worse than developing Jurassic World into an all-ages adventure series featuring Jameela Jamil as a camp counselor.

The show premieres September 18th on Netflix. Check out the trailer below, and for more Jurassic World news, watch what Jurassic World: Dominion director Trevorrow had to say about building animatronic dinosaurs for the upcoming sequel.

Here’s the official synopsis: