The return of the Nublar Six is just around the corner. Following the five-season run of the children and family series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Darius Bowman and his friends are all grown up and ready to take on a global conspiracy with Jurassic World: Chaos Theory coming to Netflix on May 24. Ahead of their new adventures, Collider can share an exclusive look at some new action figures from Mattel that will get kids ages four and up in on the fun. A new Jurassic World Wild Roar Ceratosaurus and Jurassic World Dino Storypack Assortment will bring the dinosaurs and humans of the new show exclusively to Universal Studios parks for purchase.

The Ceratosaurus should be familiar to viewers of Camp Cretaceous, as the carnivorous beast with a furious roar was a constant threat to the teens throughout their adventures. Its ferocity is on full display with the action figure, which is 13 inches long, has movable joints, and boasts an articulated jaw that can chomp menacingly with a roll of the spin wheel. Pushing it forward or backward helps the dino whir to life, causing its head to continuously and realistically move and snap at its foes. Also included is a secret tracking code which, when scanned into the Jurassic World Play App, unlocks a digital version of the Ceratosaurus to use in a game called Ride ‘N Rampage - a simple motocross racing game about collecting keys and badges that allows racers to transform into a raging dino by activating Destruction Mode.

For those who want to recreate the clashes between the Nublar Six and the dinos, however, the Dino Storypack Assortment couples one fan-favorite human and one dinosaur into each pack along with two accessories relevant to the Chaos Theory story moment the figures are based on. Each 3.75-inch scale figure comes pose-ready for anyone to use their imagination or simply relive what happens on-screen. One pack includes Darius equipped with his shock prod to handle a wild Atrociraptor, but there are plenty more to come. Like the Wild Roar Ceratosaurus, the dino comes with a tracking code that ties into the Jurassic World Play App.

What Is 'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' About?

Picking up six years after the events of Camp Cretaceous, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will follow Darius and his fellow Isla Nublar campers as adults struggling to readjust where humans and dinosaurs now intermingle. When tragedy strikes, however, they have to band together once again and go on a global adventure to thwart a conspiracy that threatens both humans and dinos. This sinister plan also endangers the Nublar Six, forcing them into a race against time to save the day and uncover the fate of one of their own.

Currently, Paul-Mikel Williams and Sean Giambrone are confirmed to reprise their voice roles as Darius and Ben, but the rest of the cast is currently unknown. Camp Cretaceous featured Jenna Ortega, Kausar Mohammed, Ryan Potter, and Raini Rodriguez as their other four friends. On the creative end, Chaos Theory will reunite the old team of showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall.

Jurassic Park: Chaos Theory launches its first season on Netflix on May 24 with the Jurassic World Wild Roar Ceratosaurus and Jurassic World Dino Storypack also coming soon exclusively at Universal Studios parks. See the new action figures in the gallery above and check out the trailer below.