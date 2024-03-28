The Big Picture Darius reunites with the "Nublar Six" to uncover a global conspiracy threatening humans and dinosaurs alike in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Teens from Camp Cretaceous face danger as someone hunts them down in the more mature tone of the animated sequel series.

Chaos Theory builds on the legacy of Camp Cretaceous, with familiar showrunners and executive producers returning for the thrilling sequel.

The kids of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous are all grown up and facing a new threat in the trailer for the sequel series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. The animated follow-up takes place six years after the group's adventures on Isla Nublar after they were left stranded for nearly a year when the dinosaurs broke free during their stay at the titular camp. Darius Bowman (Paul-Mikel Williams), the leader of the group, now has to reunite with his old pals in the wake of a tragedy to get to the bottom of a global conspiracy that threatens both humans and dino-kind alike. The "Nublar Six" themselves are also in grave danger due to this sinister plan, going on the run as someone tries to hunt them down.

Thanks to a news report, the trailer opens by briefly flashing back through the events of Camp Cretaceous. Across the five seasons of the original series for younger audiences, the teens were presumed dead by the public until they were miraculously able to sail back to the mainland, surviving largely due to their friendship and trust in each other. Now that they're back home, however, everyone has had difficulty adjusting to a world where dinosaurs and humans co-exist considering their many run-ins with the pre-historic creatures. In the six years since their harrowing survival story, they've all led separate lives until one day when Ben (Sean Giambrone) shows up at Darius's door.

Chaos Theory appears to be going for a more mature tone than its predecessor if the trailer is any indication. Darius was more than ready to tase whatever was at his door in the dead of night until he saw the friendly face of Ben, who came bearing bad news. He informs his old friend that someone is after the Nublar Six, and they need to find the others and warn them before the worst comes to pass. Through their sleuthing and searching, they find not only a mysterious group hunting them down, but dinosaurs stalking them at every turn, making their journey a perilous one.

'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' Carries on the Legacy of 'Camp Cretaceous'

Camp Cretaceous was hailed throughout its run as a strong children and family program that builds on the world and events featured in the mainline Jurassic World trilogy. Its fifth and final season ended with a bit of a cliffhanger, however, as the teens also uncovered another secret island from the sinister Mantah Corp before departing Isla Nublar. Chaos Theory may build on the hints left in its predecessor, following up on the shady group's plan to mind-control dinosaurs. Whatever the case, the Nublar Six's adventures are only just getting started.

Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley are both back as showrunners for Chaos Theory, with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall all returning to the series as executive producers alongside them. DreamWorks Animation Television and Amblin Entertainment also teamed up once again to produce the series. While both Giambrone and Williams are confirmed to return, there's no word on whether any of the other Camp Cretaceous cast members will reprise their roles. The original Netflix animated series sported a strong cast that also featured Wednesday and Scream star Jenna Ortega alongside Kausar Mohammed, Ryan Potter, and Raini Rodriguez.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory stomps onto Netflix with ten episodes on May 24. Check out the trailer below.