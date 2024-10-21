With all the talk of a new Jurassic World film hitting theaters soon, Netflix is the place to go if you want to catch up with what’s going on in the franchise. While we haven’t had a live-action film since 2022, the streamer’s animated shows are filling in the gaps they left behind, and Collider is excited to premiere an exclusive clip from Season 2 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, which picks up from where Camp Cretaceous left off and introduces us to a very familiar villain for the season.

The clip is our first introduction to Brooklynn (Kiersten Kelly) since the end of Season 1, when she sustained a traumatic injury and was separated from the rest of the Nublar Six. Landing in Dubai, she finds herself posing for a portrait, in an attempt to feel like herself again. She finds some companionship with the artist as she works, but before she can really settle in, the other shoe drops: the woman behind the canvas is Soyona Santos, with Dichen Lachman returning to voice her sinister character from Jurassic World Dominion.

Brooklynn is, of course, unsettled, but things take an even sharper turn when she comes face to face with Red, Soyona’s trained Atrociraptor who saunters into the still-life like a particularly well-trained guard dog. She’s between a rock and a hard place at the end of the clip, all alone with nowhere to go — other than into Red’s waiting jaws.

Bringing Soyona Into the Fold for Season 2 Was a No-Brainer

Bringing Soyona into the fold for Chaos Theory was an obvious move as soon as the team behind the show first screened Jurassic World Dominion, back before it hit theaters in 2022. “Bethany Armstrong Johnson, our head writer, and I both kind of ran down to each other and said, "We’ve got to get her in the show. The character, whoever this woman in white is, we need that,’” says executive producer Scott Kreamer, who also notes that he’s been a fan of Lachman’s since her work on Dollhouse. (Same, honestly.)

“It was just a great performance,” he says of Lachman’s appearance in Dominion. “It was a great character and a great performance, and we didn't know exactly how or it was going to work or anything, but we did know that we wanted to explore this character more. And then the fact that Dichen came and did her own voice and it was just beyond anything we could have hoped for.”

Kreamer also tells me that he and his team really took advantage of getting Soyona into Chaos Theory, too, with Dominion director Colin Trevorrow backing everything they did to expand her backstory leading up to the events of the film: “Dichen and Colin did some work together on the backstory of Soyona for the film, and Colin shared some of that with us. We used that as inspiration, especially in that first scene where she's painting Brooklynn and telling a little bit more about herself. So it was all a big kind of collaboration of just fleshing out the character even more.”

Lachman Is Incredibly Grateful to Be a ‘Jurassic World’ Villain

Image via Netflix

He says that Brooklynn’s introduction to Soyona in the clip is the linchpin for her entire arc over the course of Season 2, a “Killing Eve vibe between these two powerful women” as the stakes rise for everyone. But while Soyona herself gives off nothing but terrifying vibes, Lachman herself is the exact opposite, a film geek who was thrilled to get to join the Jurassic universe, and to bring her character back in Chaos Theory:

“I was just so excited to spend more time with this character because I loved her so much, and obviously that time of my life was such an extraordinary time. I feel like a lot of it felt like, "Oh, okay, I know her. I know where she sits and I know where her core is," but it really was a collaboration. And that's what's so much fun about being in the sound booth with all these incredible people is they hear the slightest little nuance and then they give you a note and you try it that way and it's so much better, or you have the freedom to say, "Oh, what if I just said it like this, and then..." It's like, there are no bad ideas, and you get to experiment and play…it's such a gift. Being a little girl from Kathmandu to being in Jurassic World and in that world is just...it blows my mind.”

She tells me that her daughter’s already seen the entire Jurassic World franchise after stumbling on it on a hotel TV — “she screamed, and then she looked at me and she said, "Mommy, again!" — and that she also grew up with the films, but that she doesn’t feel one hundred percent ownership of Soyona anymore. After working with the team behind Chaos Theory, she’s quick to shout out the animation and voiceover teams who helped bring the character back for even more gnarly adventures:

“It's just about the sound and the nuance of the voice. Persona means through sound in Latin, and I really feel like as an actor, really the voice of the character is so important and the nuance and the peaks and the troughs and the melody and everything. It was so much fun to work with Scott and the team and everybody because it is a collaboration just picking up on those tiny, little subtleties. I really feel like we did this all together and I don't really have any personal ownership of it. I brought the base, I brought the base of it to the show, but everything else, the middle and the top notes, it's the team as a collaboration.”

Both seasons of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory are streaming now on Netflix. You can check out the exclusive clip above.