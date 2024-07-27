The Big Picture Season 2 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory launches on October 17, providing continuous storyline resolutions.

Characters face amplified dangers as they navigate deceit, sinister enemies, and multiple threats beyond dinosaurs.

The sequel series to Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous showcases older characters uniting to tackle global threats and conspiracies.

When they decided to check out the panel for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory at this year's SDCC, fans knew they would be treated with something. They just didn't know the deluge of information that DreamWorks Animation and Netflix would send their way. On the show's panel, attendees got to see a trailer for Season 2, find out its release date, get a con-exclusive poster and watch the first episode of the new season at SDCC.

The teaser trailer unveiled at SDCC made it clear that life won't be easy for Darius (voiced by Paul-Mikél Williams), Ben (Sean Giambrone), Kenji (Darren Barnet), Sammy (Raini Rodriguez) and Yasmina (Kausar Mohammed). In the short trailer, a moment common in Jurassic Park and Jurassic World stories happens: Darius musters whichever confidence he can in order to deal with a stray dinosaur on a rainy night, but a thunder reveals that there's a much bigger and more dangerous threat that he'll have to deal with sooner rather than later.

All of this happens because the Nublar Five ended Season 1 stranded on a cargo ship that's filled with dinosaurs while they deal with the disappearance of Brooklynn (Kiersten Kelly). So, aside from fleeing the fierce reptiles, the group of friends will also have to reconsider everything they know about each other after discovering that not everything they tell each other is true. On top of all that, the Nublar Five will also face off against the mysterious Broker — the dinosaur smuggler who, as far as they know, killed their friend.

Where In The Dinosaur Franchise Does 'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' Fit?

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is the sequel series of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and takes place six years after the events of the original animated series. This time, the older versions of the characters that survived the dangerous attacks on Isla Nublar band together to deal with the dinosaurs and people who are after them. This time, however, the adventure goes global as they unravel the conspiracy that threatens both dinosaurs and humankind.

It's pretty easy to be a fan of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. Season 2 is coming just five months after the debut season premiered, meaning that fans barely had to wait to find out what really happened with Brooklynn and which other events her disappearance will prompt. At the same time, once again the new season will be a quick binge: 10 episodes released all at once, as Netflix usually does.

Netflix premieres Season 2 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory on October 17. You can watch the teaser trailer above.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Amidst a sprawling dinosaur sanctuary, the creation of a new genetic experiment goes awry, leading to unforeseen dangers. As the escaped creature wreaks havoc, a blend of old allies and new faces races against time to restore order and prevent the animal from reaching populated areas. Release Date May 24, 2024 Cast Sean Giambrone , Darren Barnet , Raini Rodriguez , Paul-Mikél Williams , Kiersten Kelly Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Story By Michael Crichton Streaming Service(s) Netflix Franchise(s) Jurassic Park Showrunner Scott Kreamer , Aaron Hammersley Expand

