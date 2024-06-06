The Big Picture Get ready to roar with excitement as Netflix confirms a second season for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Here’s some news that will make you roar - Netflix has announced that Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will stomp into a second season. The reveal comes just weeks after the first season of the animated series dropped on the streamer to overwhelmingly positive reviews as well as the coveted and ever-elusive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Along with the exciting update, the streamer has also gifted fans with two new stills that give audiences a head-start on their speculations and theories for what’s sure to be another Earth-shattering season for our young protagonists when it returns in Fall 2024.

The first image shows the five faces that remain of the Nublar Six following the tragic death of their teammate, Brooklynn (Kiersten Kelly). Staring down the painful side of a stun gun, Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams), Sammy (Raini Rodriguez), Yaz (Kausar Mohammed), Kenji (Darren Barnet), and Ben (Sean Giambrone) stand unwavering in their determination for whatever mission they’ve found themselves on. The second shot is all about the dinos with a huge Suchomimus standing in the middle of some ticked-off-looking Stegosauruses who look like they mean business.

The images are our first and only clue into the action that will unfold in the second season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. The first season was filled with friendship, heartache, growth, and bravery as the group known as The Nublar Six lost one of their own, Brooklynn, to what first appeared to be a dinosaur attack. Not satisfied with that answer, the rest of the group of friends attempts to peel back the layers surrounding her mysterious and deadly encounter with an Allosaurus. Little do they know, this will start a chain reaction that leads the five survivors to a full-on government conspiracy. The final episode of the first season left audiences on a major cliffhanger that we won’t spoil here, but those who have seen it will be happy to know that a follow-up season is on the way to better piece the puzzle together.

What Other Animated Projects Does Netflix Have On The Way?

image via Netflix

Today is all about animation over at Netflix as the streamer is giving audiences plenty to look forward to in the upcoming year. Along with the renewal of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, fans can check out fresh content from other titles, including Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods and Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, as well as learn about several projects that are just being announced.

Check out the images for Season 2 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory above and stay tuned to Collider for more information on the sophomore installment of the animated series. In the meantime, you can get caught up on the first season now streaming on Netflix.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Amidst a sprawling dinosaur sanctuary, the creation of a new genetic experiment goes awry, leading to unforeseen dangers. As the escaped creature wreaks havoc, a blend of old allies and new faces races against time to restore order and prevent the animal from reaching populated areas. Release Date May 24, 2024 Cast Sean Giambrone , Ryan Potter , Raini Rodriguez , Paul-Mikél Williams Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Story By Michael Crichton Streaming Service(s) Netflix Franchise(s) Jurassic Park Showrunner Scott Kreamer , Aaron Hammersley Expand

